Allsup Promotes Bethany Cissell To Director Of Business Development For Healthcare Insurance Services

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leader in disability representation and healthcare benefits services, proudly announces the promotion of Bethany Cissell to Director of Business Development for Healthcare Insurance Services (HIS). This strategic move is set to further cement Allsup as a pioneer in the provision of Medicare plan selection support and benefits coordination.

During her remarkable 13-year tenure with Allsup, Cissell has gained a wealth of experience. As a benefits specialist, Cissell has played a pivotal role in supporting customers during the critical open enrollment periods, highlighting her profound understanding of the Medicare program. Furthermore, Cissell has made significant contributions to the Allsup Benefits Coordination (ABC) service line, previously known as the Allsup Medicare Advisor (AMA) service.

Cissell’s journey from Account Manager in 2015 to Account Executive, and now to Director of Business Development, underscores her invaluable contributions and expertise in the Medicare domain. As a recognized Medicare expert and seasoned media spokesperson, Cissell has been instrumental in the advancement of ABC services, positioning Allsup as a trusted leader in healthcare benefits.

Reporting directly to Steve Perrigo and joining the esteemed sales team alongside David Weiler, Rob Sokol and Hunter Baird, Cissell’s unparalleled subject matter expertise and extensive experience are poised to drive significant growth for HIS in the coming years. Her leadership is expected to unlock new opportunities across Allsup, enhancing the company’s ability to deliver exceptional services and solutions to customers, as well as the employers and insurance carriers that depend on the HIS team’s excellence.

“Bethany’s promotion reflects our dedication to recognizing and nurturing internal talent, essential for fostering innovation and sustaining our growth trajectory,” said Steve Perrigo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Her profound impact on our services and unwavering commitment to excellence exemplify the core values of Allsup. We are excited to see Bethany take on this new role and lead HIS toward unprecedented success.”

With this promotion, the advancement of HIS will significantly contribute to the ongoing expansion of Allsup, ensuring the company continues to provide invaluable support to individuals navigating the complexities of healthcare insurance.

Learn more about Healthcare Insurance Services and Allsup Benefits Coordination on AllsupLLC.com.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at AllsupLLC.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

