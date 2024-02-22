Global High-Power Charger for Electric Vehicles Market to Hit Valuation of USD 141.23 Billion by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global high-power charger for electric vehicles market was valued at US$ 10.91 billion in 2023, it's set to reach US$ 141.23 billion by 2032 at a staggering CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The outlook for high-power EV charging is bright. Sales of electric cars surged to more than 13.6 million globally in 2023, driving demand for fast-charging solutions. DC fast-charging points are expected to exceed one million around the world by 2030, up from about 60,000 today. China has almost 80% of the world’s public fast chargers. Electrified transport is being backed by governments and companies that are investing heavily in their build-out — with $s7.5 billion allocated alone in the U.S. to EV charging — as well as increasingly common CCS standard chargers and technological advancements in ultra-fast charging that exceeds 350 kW. Larger batteries on newer models will also benefit from high-power charging, enabling drivers to add about 200 miles of range within approximately half an hour at compatible high-power chargers — a game-changing capability that eliminates “range anxiety” and enhances long-distance travel convenience.

High-power solutions in the global high-power charger for electric vehicles market are also highly sought after by commercial fleet operators such as delivery services, logistics providers and public transit operators who are electrifying their operations and want to minimize downtime through rapid refueling times. “Most people will charge at home or work, but when you’re traveling longer distances you need fast charging,” said Anne Widera, principal analyst at BloombergNEF. Large investments have followed this logic: Charging stations placed along highways or in city centers have become vital infrastructure for personal and commercial EV use. Chargers capable of juicing up current car models’ larger batteries could also enable even faster refilling times for future EVs.

Key Findings in Global High-Power Charger for Electric Vehicles Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$141.23 Billion CAGR 32.9% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (73.2%) By Vehicle Type Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) (72.2%) By Connection GB/T and Tesla standards (72.2%) By Application Public Charging (96.5%) By Power Output 250–350 kW (45.1%) By End User Commercial (95.6%) By Distribution Channel Offline (65.4%)

Integration with renewable energy sources

Emphasis on commercial vehicle charging Top Drivers Growing EV sales and fleet electrification

Government incentives and support policies

Demand for shorter charging times Top Challenges High-Power Charger Shortage Looms as EVs Surge

Inequality in the High-Power Charger Rollout

Technical Glitches Threaten EV Charger Trust

Prominent Advancements that Hold Potential to Reshape the High-Power Charger for Electric Vehicles Market

ABB Terra 360 - A modular charger capable of up to 360kW, it can simultaneously charge up to four vehicles.

Tritium RPK350 - Deployed in networks like Ionity in Europe, this charger also provides 350kW power with a user-friendly design.

Electrify America (US) - One of the largest fast-charging networks in the US, Electrify America is significantly expanding its presence with stations offering power levels up to 350kW.

IONITY (Europe) - A pan-European venture focused on building a network of 350kW chargers along major highways in the high-power charger for electric vehicles market.

Tesla’s Opening of Supercharger Network (North America) – While still primarily geared towards Tesla vehicles, the company is opening up select Supercharger locations to non-Tesla EVs with CCS adapters.

Fastned (Europe) - Many Fastned charging stations prominently feature solar canopies to generate on-site renewable power.

EVgo (US) - EVgo partners with renewable energy providers and integrates battery storage at some locations to optimize sustainability and grid support.

Kempower - Offers charging solutions with liquid-cooled cables for high-power applications

Heliox - Provides modular high-power chargers designed for fleet operations like bus depots.

High-Power EV Charging: Opportunities, Competition, and Challenges for Industry Leaders

The surging demand for high-power EV charging presents immense opportunities for industry providers in the high-power charger for electric vehicles market, but the path to success requires strategic investment, adaptability, and addressing significant challenges. The market for EV chargers exceeding 150kW is projected to reach $141.23 billion by 2032, showcasing a staggering CAGR of 32.9% as per latest report of Astute Analytica. To seize this opportunity, industry players must:

Innovate for the Future: Investing in ultra-fast charging technology (350kW+) is crucial. Companies like ABB, with its Terra 360 modular charger, are already leading the charge. Developing liquid-cooled cables and modular designs will improve scalability and prepare for future power demands.

Strategic Network Expansion: Expanding charging infrastructure in high-demand areas like highway corridors and urban centers is essential. Electrify America and IONITY exemplify this with ambitious network expansion plans offering up to 350kW charging. Focusing on underserved markets presents additional growth potential for high-power charger for electric vehicles market.

Renewable Integration and Grid Support: Pairing charging stations with solar panel arrays (like Fastned's model) and battery storage systems demonstrates environmental commitment and reduces grid strain during peak times. Smart charging technologies will be vital to optimize charging schedules and balance energy demand.

Interoperability and Partnerships: Embracing open protocols like OCPP and Plug & Charge streamlines the user experience. Collaborating with automakers – as seen in Tesla's partial opening of Supercharger access – unlocks broader customer bases and expands the reach of charging networks.

Tackling Challenges: Providers must navigate the high upfront costs of high-power charging equipment – often requiring substantial grid upgrades. Standardization across competing charging protocols (CCS, CHAdeMO) remains an ongoing area of improvement.

Industry leaders who actively address these challenges, prioritize customer experience, and continue to innovate stand to gain a significant competitive edge in the booming high-power charger for electric vehicles market.

High Power Charger With 250–350 KW Power Output Controls More than 45% Market Revenue

The 250-350 kW range of fast chargers is making up the majority of high-power charging installations for a number of reasons. On the technical front, this power level requires some robust thermal management to keep both charger components and EV batteries safe. That usually means liquid cooling systems that can manage the heat generated by providing so much electricity in such a short amount of time. Additionally, modern EVs come with sophisticated battery management systems (BMS) that have no problem accepting dozens or hundreds of kilowatts when there’s no danger in doing so.

On the market side, things are also favoring this segment quite heavily. With more and more automakers adopting 800-volt vehicle architectures, many are naturally optimized — or at least compatible — with 250-350 kW charging. This makes several different types of EVs excellent candidates for the power output, further increasing demand for chargers in that range. Furthermore, e-commerce leaders like Amazon and UPS recently announced massive electric delivery truck orders totaling over 100k vehicles combined in the high-power charger for electric vehicles market. These numbers alone represent billions in potential revenue for logistics-focused charging network operators because quick turnaround times and long-range capabilities will be necessary where those vehicles operate most frequently.

Looking ahead into next year and beyond, it seems clear that standardization efforts — especially surrounding CCS connectivity — will continue to help increase adoption rates while modular charger designs might speed up production times and lower costs associated with ultra-fast charging even further than currently expected.

Asia-Pacific's Varied EV Push: Governments Drive High-Power Charging Expansion

The Asia-Pacific high-power charger for electric vehicles market is home to myriad government initiatives that are driving high-power EV charger deployments. These strategies aim to bolster the adoption and infrastructure needed to support a growing electrified transport sector. The largest example is in China, where aggressive subsidies have been applied to the build out of the nation's large fast-charging network. Over 80% of the world's public fast chargers are now found in China, thanks to central and local government incentives. This has helped fuel a rapidly expanding commercial EV fleet, made up mostly of electric buses and heavy-duty trucks (HDVs). India’s focus on electric public transportation makes it another market hotbed. Its FAME II program funds significant deployment of low-power and fast chargers for public transport, with an emphasis on electric buses. By 2030, India wants 70% of commercial cars, 30% of private cars, 40% of buses and 80% of two- and three-wheelers to be electric.

Japan's Hydrogen and ZEV Strategy: Through its Basic Hydrogen Strategy, Japan has set targets for several stations to open by fiscal year 2025 as part of broader Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) deployment — which includes battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as well as fuel cell vehicles — showcasing a multi-faceted approach.

Emerging Markets Accelerate: Thailand and Indonesia are beginning to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs), aiming for strong domestic demand from policy support while also looking for international partnerships amid regional competition in the high-power charger for electric vehicles market. Thailand’s plan for EV production is currently targeting output that represents up to 30% of total vehicle production by 2030 across all segments except motorcycles. Sales in Indonesia could top more than 400,000 units annually by 2025.

Global High-power charger for electric vehicles market Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Allego N.V.

BTC Power

ChargePoint, Inc .

Electrify America

EVBox

EVgo Services LLC

Phoenix Contact

Shell

Siemens

Tesla

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Connection Protocol

CHAdeMO

Combined Charging System (CCS)

Others GB/T Tesla



By Power Output

150 - 250 Kw

250 -350 Kw

Above 350 Kw

By Application

Public Charging Stations

Private Charging Stations

By End-User

Residential Single unit house Multi-dwelling units (Apartment buildings)

Commercial Hospitality Retail Office Spaces Fleet Stations Public Transport Private transport Other Public Spaces



By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

