Global Connected Aircraft Market to Reach Value of USD 26.06 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global connected aircraft market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, primarily propelled by tremendous technological advancements and the surging demand for heightened in-flight connectivity. A pivotal driving force behind this market surge is the escalating expectations of passengers for uninterrupted internet access, an array of entertainment options, and immediate access to real-time information throughout their flights.

The growing prevalence of smartphones, tablets, and various other personal electronic devices among passengers has acted as a catalyst, thereby intensifying the call for robust in-flight connectivity. Furthermore, connected aircraft bring many advantages to airlines and operators in the global connected aircraft market. These encompass heightened operational efficiency, bolstered safety and security measures, optimized maintenance and diagnostics processes, and an overall enhanced passenger experience.

Prominent Players in Global Connected Aircraft Market

Honeywell International, Inc.

Anuvu

Collins Aerospace

Cobham PLC

BAE Systems PLC

GOGO LLC

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Viasat, Inc.

Thales Group

Inmarsat PLC

Iridium Communications Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

Astronics Corporation

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Kontron AG

Lufthansa Systems

SITA

Air-to-Air Connectivity Segment has Risen Significantly due to Pivotal Role in Elevating Operational Efficiency

Air-to-Air connectivity has emerged as a predominant segment in the global connected aircraft market, primarily owing to it facilitating seamless communication and data exchange within the between aircraft. This capability is pivotal in elevating operational efficiency and safety within the aviation industry by enabling real-time information sharing among aircraft.

North America has emerged as the dominant region force in the global connected aircraft market, and this supremacy can be attributed to a factors. The region boasts a the significant concentration of major aerospace and aviation companies, thereby providing a fertile ground for innovation and technological advancements.

Aircraft-to-Ground Connectivity Segment to Dominate Market due to Continuous Advancements in Communication Technologies

Aircraft-to-Ground connectivity segment is poised for rapid expansion, primarily fueled by the continuous advancements in communication technologies and the growing need for enhanced operational efficiency within the aviation industry. This segment capitalizes on integrating cutting-edge sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and cloud-based analytics platforms, which enable real-time monitoring of critical aircraft parameters and predictive maintenance in the global connected aircraft market.

Asia-Pacific is currently undergoing a remarkable surge in the global connected aircraft market. Several factors drive this rapid growth, with the region's burgeoning economies and a thriving air travel industry standing out prominently. The increased disposable incomes of the population have led to a growing demand for elevated passenger experiences during flights, including uninterrupted connectivity, entertainment, and real-time information.

A comprehensive analysis of primary global connected aircraft market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Connected Aircraft Market

In 2023, Honeywell Aerospace made headlines by unveiling a strategic partnership with the Thales Group. The collaboration's primary objective is to jointly develop cutting-edge flight control systems tailored for the next generation of aircraft. The key areas of focus include enhancing safety measures, optimizing operational efficiency, and integrating advanced automation capabilities.

In 2023, Viasat Inc. secured a substantial funding package of $175 million from a consortium of international lenders. This financial boost was earmarked to support Viasat's ongoing investments in expanding and advancing its ViaSat-3 satellite constellation. This constellation project aims to substantially increase global coverage and capacity for Viasat, further strengthening its position as a significant player in the satellite communication industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Connected Aircraft Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

