Sonatype Introduces Cutting-Edge AI/ML Component Detection

Fulton, Md., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype , the software supply chain optimization company, today announced artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) component detection, a first-of-its-kind capability, available as part of Sonatype Lifecycle . This technology fundamentally changes the way organizations select and monitor AI/ML software components, enabling them to accelerate software development while effectively managing the risks associated with AI.



The adoption of AI - particularly generative AI - in software development is rapidly growing. According to Sonatype's 9th annual State of the Software Supply Chain report , there was a staggering 135% increase in the usage of AI/ML Components within corporate environments compared to the previous year. By the end of January 2024, this number saw an additional 20% increase in a matter of months. Further, Gartner reported that by 2027 , 70% of professional developers will use AI powered coding tools. The widespread acceptance of AI is not only due to its expanding utility but also its transformative impact on speeding up software development.



“Organizations must be prepared for the wave of behavioral AI and generative AI that is already radically shaping the future of software development, much like open source did when Maven Central first launched in 2003. This is an exciting time for software development productivity and innovation; the data shows that enterprises adopting AI in new product innovation and software supply chains are disrupting competitors and moving faster than ever before,” said Mitchell Johnson, Chief Product Development Officer at Sonatype. “At the same time, AI/ML introduces a whole new set of risks so it is crucial to have the data, precise identification, legal compliance, and policy enforcement in place to understand where and how these new capabilities are being used - without slowing anyone down.”



Sonatype’s new AI/ML component detection offers unrivaled visibility and control of AI/ML in the software you build. This enables you to safely use the best AI/ML suppliers in your software, transforming your software development lifecycle and security review processes - all with the same Sonatype platform you trust to optimize your open source usage.



Key Functions of AI/ML Component Detection:

AI/ML Usage Monitoring and Component Categorization: Gain visibility into AI usage and monitor its impact through comprehensive data insights and component categorization. Simply put, answer the question of where and how AI and GenAI are being used in your development organization.

Gain visibility into AI usage and monitor its impact through comprehensive data insights and component categorization. Simply put, answer the question of where and how AI and GenAI are being used in your development organization. AI Usage Management : Set policy constraints based on AI/ML taxonomies to effectively manage and control AI usage. Apply existing Sonatype Lifecycle policies to your AI/ML components for universal consistency.

: Set policy constraints based on AI/ML taxonomies to effectively manage and control AI usage. Apply existing Sonatype Lifecycle policies to your AI/ML components for universal consistency. Internal Detection of AI Models: Maintain a comprehensive catalog and index of AI/ML models and datasets to detect open source AI models used internally as well as modified versions of those AI models via our ground-breaking detection technology.