Global Stearic Acid Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 13.89 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stearic acid (octadecanoic acid) is a saturated fatty acid with long hydrocarbon chains and a carboxyl group. It can be produced from fats and oils from plants or animals by saponifying the triglycerides in roughly 100 °C water. The rising demand for personal care products and the swift expansion of the cleansers and detergents industry primarily drives the market studied.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/stearic-acid-market/request-sample

Increasing Need for Personal Care Products to Drive the Global Stearic Acid Market.

According to Straits Research, “The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for Stearic Acid is worth 9.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 13.89 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Due to the existence of the largest consuming nations, such as China, India, and Japan, the demand for stearic acid from the personal care sector in the Asia-Pacific area is expanding at a rapid rate. More than 30 percent of the global beauty and personal care market is located in this region. It has become a significant hub for exporting cosmetics and personal care items to developed nations, like the United States, Canada, and Austria. In countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the cosmetics sector is expanding at approximately 10% due to rising disposable income and cosmetics businesses' aggressive marketing methods.

With a large Muslim population concentrated in this region, Halal items have become increasingly popular, and local firms such as Wardah have been the quickest to capitalize on this trend. The expansion of e-commerce and social commerce media is projected to drive the market for personal care items, hence increasing the demand for the investigated industry. Even though the COVID-19 epidemic had a significant economic impact on brands and stores, the cosmetics industry proved quite resilient. In 2020, social commerce accounted for 12 percent of online purchases in China. This is anticipated to expand over the next few years as the number of live streams and reviews by social influencers grows. Considering the abovementioned factors, the personal care industry's demand for stearic acid is anticipated to expand significantly throughout the forecast period.

Increasing Application for the Metal Cleaning and Candles Manufacturing to Provide Opportunities for the Global Stearic Acid Market

One of the most common uses of stearic acid is to manufacture candles to thicken and harden the wax. It provides a more extended burn period for the candle as a whole. Additionally, stearic acid prolongs the candle's fragrance and keeps the candle's oils fresh and compact. Unlike stearic acid-based candles, petroleum-based candles have a desired amorphous solid structure instead of an ugly crystalline form. The solid construction of candles is essential from both an aesthetic and a performance standpoint, as it influences their burning characteristics.

Regarding the weight of the fatty acid composition, the concentration of stearic acid in the fatty acid-based wax composition is typically between 30% and 100% by weight and preferably between 30% and 70% by weight. As a means of beautifying homes and businesses and honoring holidays like Diwali and Christmas, candle use has increased in popularity. In addition, increased candle consumption as an aesthetically-pleasing product for domestic use among female millennials is anticipated to drive development in the coming years, creating additional opportunities for the studied market.

Key Highlights

By feedstock, the global stearic acid market is segmented into animal-based raw materials and vegetable-based raw materials. The animal-based raw materials accounted for the largest market share and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global stearic acid market is segmented into soaps and detergents, personal care, textiles, plastics, rubber processing, and other applications. The plastics segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

By region, the global stearic acid market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In Europe, Germany is one of the leading markets for home textiles. It is one of the leading countries in western Europe for the consumption of bed, bath, and table linen. As a result of the rise in real private expenditure, consumer spending on home textile products in Germany is expanding. Consumer preference for eco-friendly home textiles has increased the demand for organic cotton-based textiles in the United States. Despite a sluggish demand from industrial applications, the German Plastics and Rubber Machinery Association (VDMA) predicted that the industry would grow by over 7% in 2020. Specialized plastic and rubber machinery orders increased in 2021, resulting in a notable expansion of the industry. The group also noted that significant production firms are extending their capacities to increase rubber and plastics output for manufacturing industries. Consequently, it will undoubtedly have a beneficial effect on the market.

North America is the second largest region. It is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4%. The demand for stearic acid from the personal care, cosmetic, plastics, and rubber processing industries will likely drive growth in the stearic acid market in the U.S. The market is likely to be positively impacted by the expansion of the nation's manufacturing sector and the increase in private company investments. Liquid varieties of these products primarily drive demand for soaps and detergents in the United States. Product innovation resulted from technological advancements in the production process and growing consumer preferences for high-end goods. According to Statista, the beauty and personal care market were worth $80.21 billion in 2021, with personal care products accounting for $39.66 billion. These items include lotions, hair dyes, lipsticks, cosmetics, creams, deodorants, bath soaps, dental care products, shampoos, toothpaste, perfumes, UV filters, detergents, sunscreens, fragrances, and items for the home. Consumer preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products has increased the demand for vegetable-based stearic acid raw materials. All of these factors contribute to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global stearic acid market are 3F Industries Ltd, BASF SE, Croda International, Deeno Group, Emery Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries Limited, Kao Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Oleon, Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, Procter & Gamble, RUGAO Shuangma Chemical Co. Ltd, Twin River Technologies, VVF (Global) Limited, Wilmar International.

Market News

November 2022 - As the first supplier of aroma ingredients, BASF offers Geraniol Extra BMBcertTM with a carbon footprint demonstrably lower than the market standard1. Numerous Home and Personal Care products incorporate the rose fragrance. In addition to reducing CO2 emissions, Geraniol Extra BMBcertTM contributes to sustainability in its broad application fields by replacing fossil feedstock with 100 percent certified renewable raw materials via a biomass balance approach and being readily biodegradable.

November 2022 - trinamiX, a leading provider of mobile spectroscopy and a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE, now enables flexible on-site identification of textiles. With trinamiX’s Mobile NIR Spectroscopy Solution, more than 15 textile kinds and compositions can now be identified and thus better sorted. Even pieces made of material blends can easily be determined without damaging the material.

Global Stearic Acid Market: Segmentation

By Feedstock

Animal-based Raw Materials

Vegetable-based Raw Materials

By Application

Soaps and Detergents

Personal Care

Textiles

Plastics

Rubber Processing

Other Applications

By Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/stearic-acid-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone:

+1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com