Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Signs Letter of Intent in Manchester, United Kingdom

Dallas, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is thrilled to introduce their Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to the great folks of the United Kingdom.

The Texas-style barbecue brand continues to expand their global footprint and will soon be serving up their historical, pit-smoked barbecue across the pond in Manchester. The exciting new partnership is between Dickey’s and two local entrepreneurs, brothers Yasir and Umar Oasier. These brothers are both extremely passionate about their business, are individually talented, and are very familiar with the local Manchester scene.

When asked about their decision to work alongside Dickey’s, Yasir and Umar stated, “Barbecue isn't just about the food; it's about the love and passion that goes into every bite. There's something magical about the combination of pit smoke, fire, and perfectly cooked meats. We are thrilled to join the Dickey’s family and to bring Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. to Manchester because its vibrant, its popular, and its fun for everyone.”

With this latest addition, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to move Texas-style barbecue into the international market. In addition to its expansion into the United Kingdom, Dickey’s can also be found across Canada, in Botswana, Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

“There’s no better place in the United Kingdom to start than in Manchester,” says Jim Perkins, Executive Vice President of International Development. “The manufacturing history, the pub culture, football fans of Manchester United FC and Manchester City will be a fantastic combination with our Legit Texas Barbecue. It just feels like a win from the onset of the match!”

