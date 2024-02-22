SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Annual General Meeting on 7 March 2024 - Final proposals and agenda

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 7 March 2024 at 4:00 pm in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

Enclosed is the final agenda and final proposals for the AGM 2024. No substantial changes have been made to the proposals or the agenda of the AGM since the meeting was convened on 15 February, except that the board proposes that the dividend payment date be April 16 instead of April 11. Deadline for shareholders to request item to be put on the agenda and to submit a proposal, such claim must be received before 4:00 pm on February 26.

Information on key dates and deadlines as well as documents for the AGM can be found on the company´s website: https://skel.is/en/shareholders/shareholder-meetings

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is

Attachments