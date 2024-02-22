Advanced Magnetic Material Market projected to reach USD 40.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Advanced Magnetic Material Market ” , by Type (Permanent Magnetic Material, Soft magnetic Material, Others), By Application(E-Mobility and automotive, Smart Industrial Solutions, Aerospace and E-flight, Energy Generation and Management, Medical and Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Information and communication technology, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Advanced Magnetic Material Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 24.4 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 40.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 7.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Anhui Sinomag Technology Co. Ltd. (China Bunting Magnetics Co. Sample of Companies Covered Guangdong Lingyi Co. Ltd. Hitachi Metals LTD. Bogen Magnetics GmbH

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/4191

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Advanced Magnetic Material Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The advanced magnetic material market has seen consistent growth, primarily fueled by rising demands across diverse sectors including automotive, electronics, healthcare, and energy. Key segments like permanent magnets, and soft magnetic materials have contributed to this expansion. Moreover, emerging technologies such as magnetic refrigeration, magnetic sensors, and magnetic levitation systems are further driving market growth by opening new opportunities. With ongoing technological advancements, expanding industrial applications, and the escalating need for energy-efficient solutions across multiple sectors, the advanced magnetic material market is positioned for sustained development.

Major vendors in the global Advanced magnetic material market:

Anhui Sinomag Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies (US)

Guangdong Lingyi Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Metals LTD.

Bogen Magnetics GmbH

DMEGC

Daido Steel Ltd. (Japan)

Dexter Magnetic Technologies

Electron Energy Corporation (US)

Master Magnetics Inc.

Neo (Canada)

Proterial Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Tengam

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Viona Magnetics

Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials Inc. (China)

Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd. (China)

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/4191

Highly efficient magnetic materials could resolve the energy crisis

Utilizing advanced magnetic materials in the creation of more effective energy conversion devices like generators and motors can reduce energy loss during the conversion process, resulting in overall energy conservation. Moreover, incorporating these materials into energy storage systems, such as magnetic-based batteries or flywheels, can enhance energy management and utilization. Given the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power, leveraging magnetic materials can boost the efficiency of generators in wind turbines and solar panels, thereby increasing energy output. Furthermore, these materials can aid in developing more efficient energy storage solutions, addressing the variability of renewable energy generation, and enhancing grid stability. Through innovative applications of highly efficient magnetic materials, opportunities abound for improving energy efficiency across various sectors, spanning from energy generation and storage to transmission and consumption. Harnessing the unique properties of these materials offers a pathway to mitigating the energy crisis by optimizing energy utilization, minimizing wastage, and integrating renewable energy sources more seamlessly into the global energy mix.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Highly efficient magnetic materials could resolve the energy crisis

Magnetic materials may drive future cooling tech

Opportunities:

The robotics community is increasingly interested in using magnetic methods for remote manipulation and wireless actuation

The robotics community is increasingly interested in using magnetic methods for remote manipulation and wireless actuation

Magnetic methods empower robots to interact with objects without direct physical contact, offering a significant advantage in delicate tasks where contact might cause damage. This non-contact capability enables robots to handle a diverse array of objects, regardless of their characteristics such as shape, size, or material composition. This versatility, combined with the precise control enabled by magnetic fields, makes them well-suited for intricate tasks across industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. Additionally, by harnessing magnetic fields, robots can achieve actuation without relying on physical connections or wires, leading to simplified design, reduced maintenance needs, and improved versatility. This wireless operation is particularly beneficial in applications requiring mobility or flexibility. The adoption of magnetic methods in robotics holds the potential to enhance manipulation capabilities, bolster safety, and broaden the scope of tasks robots can proficiently undertake. With ongoing advancements in research and development, magnetic technologies are positioned to assume a more prominent role in shaping the future of robotics.

Asia Pacific dominates the market for Advanced magnetic material market

Asia Pacific, with a notable emphasis on China, possesses ample reservoirs of rare earth elements essential for crafting advanced magnetic materials. These elements, like neodymium, dysprosium, and samarium, constitute pivotal constituents in permanent magnets widely utilized across various sectors. China's significant advantage in rare earth element production contributes to Asia Pacific's prominent position in the market. Moreover, Asia Pacific showcases robust manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure, establishing itself as a pivotal center for advanced magnetic material production and associated technologies. Noteworthy countries within the region, such as Japan and South Korea, have demonstrated considerable investments in research and development (R&D) endeavours targeted towards advancing magnetic materials.

In North America, particularly the United States, there is a significant emphasis on research and development concerning advanced magnetic materials. The region has a reputation for innovating in magnetic technologies, with notable progress seen in applications including renewable energy, medical devices, and aerospace. Similarly, Europe is deeply engaged in advancing magnetic materials. Countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands are recognized for their expertise in various domains, including automotive engineering, renewable energy systems, and electronics.

The Permanent magnetic material Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Among the several segments, Permanent magnetic materials dominate the advanced magnetic material market due to their extensive usage across diverse industries such as automotive, electronics, renewable energy, healthcare, and aerospace. Found in electric motors, generators, MRI machines, sensors, and various other devices, they serve as essential components in modern technology. Offering superior energy efficiency and reliability compared to other magnetic materials, permanent magnets can sustain their magnetic properties over prolonged periods without external power sources, ensuring consistent performance. Their versatile applications, coupled with attributes like high efficiency, reliability, strong magnetic properties, compact size, and ongoing advancements in material science, reinforce their dominance in the advanced magnetic material market.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/4191

Browse Similar Reports:

Soft Magnetic Composite Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Magnetic Materials Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Magnetic Refrigeration Market 2023 – 2030 By Application (Domestic, Commercial, Transportation, and Industrial), Product ((Refrigeration Systems (Beverage Cooler, Cabinet Display, Refrigerator), Air Conditioning Systems)) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.