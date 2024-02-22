Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030 - Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Leakage Detector Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Water Leakage Detector Systems estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Active Leak Detector Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Passive Leak Detector Systems segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report delves into the impact of the pandemic on the water supply sector, highlighting the demand-supply gap and the importance of water leakage detection systems. It examines the competitive landscape, including market share analysis for water leakage detector systems in 2023 and categorizes competitive market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial for 107 players worldwide.

The document provides essential insights into water resources, including their distribution, quality, and consumption by various sectors. It introduces leak detection systems, discussing their significance, causes of water leaks, and the emergence of smart leak detection technologies. The market prospects and outlook are explored, emphasizing the dominance of active water leak detection systems and providing regional market analyses. Additionally, recent market activity is reviewed to offer a comprehensive understanding of the water leakage detection systems market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Water Leakage Detector Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$723.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 515 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Water Scarcity Globally Drives the Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems

Rising Water Pollution Levels Leading to Severe Shortage of Freshwater, Driving the Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems

Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Algorithms & Mathematical Modeling to Detect Leakage

Hydrophones & Household Meters for Leak Detection

Centralized Data Management

AI Emerge as Game-Changing Technology for Water Leak Detection

Water Leakage Detection Sensor Saves Infrastructure

Computer Vision in Leak Detection Systems

Smart Water Leak Detectors Witness Increased Demand

Smart Devices for Enhanced Control in Smart Homes

Rising Awareness about Smart Water Leak Detection Systems

Commercial Water Leak Detection Service: A Brisk Business with Riveting Merits

Features of Commercial-Grade Water Leak Detection Systems

Finding the Best Process for Robust Commercial Water Leak Detection

Building Trends, Plumber's Support & Discounts Drive Market Demand

Smart WI-FI Water Sensor Leak Detector Technology Come to the Rescue

Data Centers: An Important Consumer of Water Leakage Detector Systems

Water Leakage Detector Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations

Leakage Detection Systems Finds Application in Wide Range of Industries

Industry Standards Ensure Improved Performance

Non-Invasive Acoustic Technology becomes More Audible in Water Leak Detection Arena

Advanced Pipeline Water Leak Detection Approaches Gaining Center-Stage Attention

Satellite Images for Leak Detection

Micro Leaks Detection Solutions

Magnetic Field Sensors

IoT-Powered Leak Detection

Leak Detection with Valve Control

Multiple-sensor Systems Witness Increased Demand

Increased Demand for IOT-based Water Leak Detection Systems

MACRO DRIVERS

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

