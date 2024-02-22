Zendit Extends Global Prepaid Platform with eSIM Initiative

Zendit, the Fast Growing Pre-Paid B2B Provisioning Platform, Will Unveil a Comprehensive eSIM Catalog at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona

Stop by the Zendit Booth at MWC 2024 for a Free Spain eSIM!

NEWARK, NJ, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zendit, a cloud-based prepaid-as-a-service business of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), will unveil its eSim (embedded Subscriber Identity Module) initiative at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26th to 29th.

eSIMs are an industry standard digital SIM that enables international tourists, business travelers, digital nomads, and anyone outside their home mobile network’s geography to access mobile networks without installing a physical SIM card. eSims enable effortless global data connectivity – usually at significant savings compared to roaming charges and for much less than most carriers’ daily travel charge. In fact, eSIM plans’ average cost per gigabyte can be as little as 5% of roaming charges.

“Zendit’s eSim initiative offers businesses, organizations, entrepreneurs, and developers an outstanding opportunity to tap into this rapidly expanding and exciting global market,” said Emilio del Rio, President of IDT Digital Payments. “The Zendit prepaid-as-a-service platform makes it easy for anyone to build and offer curated eSIM collections to their audiences and customers. Our eSim offerings are also an ideal solution for international shippers and fleet managers who require secure, scalable connectivity for IoT devices.”

Currently, popular mobile phone models are increasingly eSIM compatible, helping to drive the rapidly expanding demand for eSIMs. According to the IMARC Group, the global eSIM market was approximately $10 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach roughly $44 billion by 2032, achieving an annual compounded growth rate of over 17%.

To tap into the dynamic eSIM market, developers worldwide can open an account at zendit.io , obtain integration credentials, fund their wallets, and go live – all in a matter of minutes.

MWC 2024 attendees are invited to stop by the Zendit booth (Hall Congress Square - CS24) for a personal demonstration of the Zendit eSIM platform offerings and get a free Spain eSIM (1GB/4 days)!

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to contact and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Money international remittance, IDT Digital Payments and BOSS Revolution international calling services make sending money, paying for products and services, and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone ’s communications-as-a-service solutions provide businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Global and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications service enterprises to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

