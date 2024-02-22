Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HFC) is pleased to announce the results from the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held February 21, 2024. All matters put forth in the management information circular dated January 22, 2024 were passed, including the election of the six (6) nominees for election as director, each of whom was an incumbent director of the Company, identified in the management information circular.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by CIRO and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company, through HSL, provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad and HSL’s Corporate Finance Group provides early stage, growing companies the capital, they need to create value for investors. HSL continues to develop its Wealth Management, Advisory Team and Principal-Agent programs which offers to the industry’s most experienced wealth managers a unique and flexible operating platform that provides additional freedom, financial support, and tax effectiveness as they build and manage their professional practice. The Company is also exploring opportunities to diversify its sources of revenue by way of strategic investments in both complimentary business and non-core sectors that can leverage the expertise of its Board and the diverse experience of its management team.

For more information, please contact:

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

