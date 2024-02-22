Business and Government Leaders Throughout the Nation Join Students and Teachers in Celebrating FBLA Week

Reston, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders in business and government across the country joined thousands of students and teachers in Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) focused solely on business, to celebrate February 11-17, 2024 as FBLA Week. The week was officially recognized by governors in at least four states—including Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Virginia—as well as a number of cities and counties around the country.

The student High School and Collegiate National Officer Teams traveled from throughout the United States to meet with their members of Congress in Washington, DC, and with U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education for Career, Technical, and Adult Education Amy Loyd. They shared how FBLA benefits them personally and academically and urged Congress to reauthorize the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, which officially recognizes FBLA as a CTSO. The students also sat down with U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Outreach Rick Wade to discuss the important role FBLA plays as a workforce pipeline for industry.

In addition, the officers hosted a number of webinars throughout the week focused on the importance of mentorship, leadership, and the transition from school to either college or the workforce. Shawn D. Nelson, the Founder and CEO of Lovesac, joined bestselling author Scott Jeffrey Miller and six accomplished FBLA alumni from the fields of education, finance, the military, politics, and media production to share their tips on how mentors can help students launch and succeed in their careers. Nelson is donating the net proceeds from his new book, Let Me Save You 25 Years: Mistakes, Miracles, and Lessons from the Lovesac Story, to FBLA.

FBLA chapters also raised almost $44,000 to benefit their local communities. During the week, members participated in numerous community service projects, thanked local advisers and state leaders, and focused on their future careers.

“Seeing tens of thousands of FBLA members from across our nation come together to advance FBLA’s mission of inspiring and preparing community-minded business leaders is heartening in a world faced with so many challenges,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “It is truly uplifting that so many leaders in business and government continue to recognize the important role FBLA plays in building tomorrow’s workforce and shaping future leaders.”

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

