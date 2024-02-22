Five Iron Golf Tees Up Global and Domestic Expansion with Latest Franchise Openings

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment experiences, is excited to announce a significant surge in franchise openings, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the golf entertainment industry. Since the launch of its franchising program in May 2023, the company has experienced exponential growth, establishing itself as a global leader.



In an impressive feat of international expansion, Five Iron Golf proudly introduced new franchise locations in India and Australia, achieving successful debuts in New Delhi and Melbourne's Mentone and Ringwood neighborhoods. Expanding its global footprint, the Five Iron franchise family is expected to gain new commitments this year, including a third Australian location in Melbourne (Hawthorn) and a thrilling debut in Dubai, marking another milestone for the company's international presence. These strategic additions underscore the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled golf and culinary experiences on a global scale.

Back in the United States, Five Iron Golf is set to captivate audiences in 2024, unveiling franchise openings in St.Louis, Missouri; Erie, Pennsylvania; Louisville, Kentucky; Westchester, New York; and Yukon, Oklahoma. These exciting additions are poised to further solidify Five Iron Golf's reputation as a sought-after destination for both golf enthusiasts and entrepreneurial spirits alike.

In a strategic move towards amplifying franchise development and community engagement, Five Iron Golf will participate in the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference scheduled for March 19-22, 2024 in Las Vegas. As an integral part of this conference experience, the company plans to host dynamic activations during the conference golf outing, providing attendees with a firsthand taste of the unique Five Iron Golf experience. Furthermore, there will be an exclusive networking event specially curated for potential franchisees, set against the vibrant backdrop of the corporate-owned location in AREA15 , an experiential retail and entertainment district located a few minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. This interactive and immersive occasion aims to connect aspiring franchise partners with the essence of the Five Iron Golf brand, fostering meaningful relationships and insights into the exciting world of golf entertainment franchising.

“With our rapid expansion, global reach and strategic investments, Five Iron Golf is actively reshaping the sport meets eatertainment landscape, inspiring a new generation of franchise success stories,” said Josh Frankel, National Director of Franchising, Five Iron Golf. “We eagerly anticipate growing at scale with dynamic operators, seizing opportunities for large deals and further propelling our brand's success."

