Matterport to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading digital twin platform to access, understand and utilize properties, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:



SHARE Series retail investor event

Monday, February 26, 2024

Location: Virtual

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Wolfe Research "March Madness" Software Conference

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Location: San Francisco, CA

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. PT

Loop 2024 Investor Conference

Monday, March 11, 2024

Location: Virtual

The SHARE Series and Morgan Stanley presentations will be webcast live and archived on Matterport's investor relations website at investors.matterport.com .

About the SHARE Series event

The SHARE Series event provides retail shareholders access to company management teams and offers the opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions to learn more about companies and industry trends. Set in a fireside chat format, investors will have the opportunity to ask RJ Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matterport, questions about the business and the progress towards digitizing the built world.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

©2024 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Mike Knapp

ir@matterport.com