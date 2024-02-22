Investigation of Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC) complied with federal securities laws. On February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that “undisclosed to investors, the U.S. affiliate of its largest shareholder and corporate parent, Siemens, has a filed a lawsuit accusing Fluence of a laundry list of embarrassing and costly engineering and design failures, false representations, and most notably fraud.” Following this news, the Company’s stock price declined.



