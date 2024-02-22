LYT Proudly Announces Significant Milestones Achieved In Helping To Reduce Traffic Congestion In North American Cities During 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYT , a leader in intelligent connected traffic technology solutions, announced today key intersection performance metrics during calendar year (YR) 2023 that illustrates the continued promise that intelligent transportation solutions (ITS) and transit signal prioritization (TSP) are reducing traffic congestion throughout communities and cities across the U.S.



LYT’s NextGen Cloud Traffic Management Platform (LYT.speed) produces a consistent and reliable green light for every transit bus, emergency first responder, and snow removal equipment. It harnesses the power of a single-edge device installed in Traffic Management Centers that enables these vehicles to securely speak directly to networked traffic signals in cities through the LYT cloud platform.

Based on a thorough review of transit vehicle performance throughout its entire North American database of intersections, LYT reports the following key metrics achieved in 2023:

Saved a total of $569,300 in fuel costs due to transit signal prioritization solutions, a 14% reduction.

Reduced transit bus CO2 emissions by over 1,150 metric tons

Saved 9,107 hours or 54 weeks by reducing red light wait times for transit buses (a 48% reduction with TSP than without)

Increase in year-over-year TSP vehicle signal requests by 577% (2.3 mil to 15.5 mil)

LYT’s cloud-based system enables a faster, more reliable delivery of highly customizable data compared with other platforms used by agencies still utilizing a hardware-based system, and this results in the signal prioritization to take place automatically without the driver needing to take his/her eyes off the road to interact with any additional technology.

The new Travel Analytics Portal (TAP) was designed after an exhaustive analysis and review in collaboration with transit agency partners, identifying key transit performance metrics used to help monitor and improve the flow of traffic in heavily trafficked corridors. The new dashboard provides transit organizations in cities across the U.S. an innovative fusion of data from transit vehicles and traffic lights to showcase how TSP is improving traffic congestion and transit operations.

The LYT.speed platform leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to learn traffic patterns over time. It is designed to operate like an airport control tower, orchestrating and synching the patterns and flow of all vehicles on the ground in a specific region.

AI promises to streamline traffic flow and reduce congestion for many of today’s busiest roadways and thoroughfares. Smart traffic light systems and the cloud technology platforms they operate on are now designed to manage and predict traffic more efficiently, which can save a lot of money and create more efficiencies not only for the cities themselves, but for individuals also. AI and machine learning today can process highly complex data and traffic trends and suggest optimum routing for drivers in real-time based on specific traffic conditions. By integrating everyone’s real-time routing information, cloud-based traffic management systems can now optimize traffic light timing to the true needs of traffic.

"Intelligent Transportation Systems and LYT’s TSP solution stand as a transformative force, orchestrating a cadre of technological advancements to harmonize and elevate the rhythm of urban mobility,” said Tim Menard, CEO and Founder of LYT. “By seamlessly integrating our cutting-edge AI/ML technologies, we not only optimize traffic flow in regions but also compose a narrative of efficiency that resonates with the pulse of our cities. Our NextGen TSP solution has clearly made a transformative difference for those communities where we are operating, reducing congestion and enhancing the overall quality of life for citizens.”

Traffic and transit agencies interested in learning how to install a cloud-based transit signal priority solution with LYT’s new insights module can schedule a free demo at https://lyt.ai.

About LYT

LYT is an intelligent connected traffic technology provider that offers a cloud-based platform that orchestrates today’s Intelligent Transportation Systems. LYT’s AI-powered machine learning technology enables a suite of transit signal priority and emergency vehicle preemption solutions that utilize pre-existing vehicle tracking sensors and city communication networks to dynamically adjust the phase and timing of traffic signals to provide sufficient green clearance time while minimally impacting cross traffic. LYT operates in the U.S. and Canada, to learn more visit LYT.ai.