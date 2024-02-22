Slalom Canada Celebrates Iaan McAullay's Promotion to Managing Director

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced the promotion of Iaan McAullay to the position of Managing Director. Since joining Slalom's Calgary office in 2021 as a Senior Director, McAullay has consistently demonstrated strong leadership qualities and an unwavering commitment to excellence, delivering exceptional results for clients, motivating teams, and setting high standards within the organization.



"McAullay's promotion reflects his outstanding contributions within Western Canada and his remarkable ability to drive growth and success," said Wayne Ingram, President of Slalom Canada. "His leadership and business acumen have been instrumental in shaping our Calgary market's trajectory and solidifying our position as a trusted partner for organizations across industries."

In his new role, McAullay will lead Slalom's Calgary market, setting strategic objectives, nurturing client relationships, and driving financial performance. Slalom's Calgary presence has expanded significantly since 2021, welcoming over 50 team members and achieving remarkable revenue growth, driven by establishing strong partnerships with key clients across the energy, aviation, and transportation industries.

"Calgary is an emerging hub for technology and innovation, and Slalom is proud to invest in this vibrant Canadian city," said Ingram. "Through key technology partnerships with industry leaders such as Microsoft, AWS, and Salesforce, we empower our clients to embrace digital transformation and thrive in the modern business landscape."

"I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Managing Director, leading Slalom Calgary," said Iaan McAullay. "I look forward to continuing to drive growth, innovation, and value for our clients and our team across Western Canada."

McAullay's promotion underscores Slalom's commitment to fostering growth in the Calgary market and nurturing local talent within the organization, empowering leaders to make a meaningful impact on building better tomorrows for all.

About Slalom:

Slalom is a next-generation professional services company creating value at the intersection of business, technology, and humanity. With our fiercely human approach, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by over 700 technology partners, our nearly 12,000 team members in eight countries and 49 offices help people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We’re honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For eight years running. Learn more at slalom.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d4d5bcc-2e52-4e1e-bc25-30ca271837b6