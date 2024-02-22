Spin on Carbon Market projected to reach USD 1,262.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Spin on Carbon Market ” , by Material Type (Hot-Temperature Spin on Carbon, Normal-Temperature Spin on Carbon), Application (Photonics, Logic Devices, Advanced Packaging, Power Devices, MEMS/NEMS, Memory Devices, Others), End User (Foundries, Integrated Device Manufacturers(IDMs), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), Others)and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Market Overview

The spin-on carbon market is set to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for advanced semiconductor technologies. This growth is driven by factors such as rapid technological advancements in manufacturing, the complexity of integrated circuits, and the emergence of advanced packaging solutions in the semiconductor industry. Spin-on-carbon (SOC) hard mask, known for its high resistance, cost-effectiveness, low defectivity, precise alignment, and excellent gap filling and planarization, plays a vital role in the multilayer lithography process. The market is further driven by the increasing adoption of spin-on carbon with EUV lithography processes by industry players.

The trend towards miniaturization in passive electronic components, particularly in consumer electronics like smartphones, cameras, and speakers, presents substantial opportunities for the spin-on carbon market. The ongoing miniaturization of electronic devices aligns with the growing demand for smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient products. Spin-on carbon materials play a vital role in facilitating the advancement of cutting-edge semiconductor technologies that provide to this demand. As the semiconductor industry continues to evolve towards higher performance and miniaturization, the sales of electronic materials, including spin-on carbon, are expected to experience substantial growth. The ongoing trend of miniaturization serves as a key driver for the spin-on carbon market, positioning it for significant expansion in the future.

Major vendors in the global Spin on Carbon market:

Brewer Science, Inc.

DNF Co., Ltd.

Irresistible Materials Ltd.

JSR Micro, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nano-C.

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

YCCHEM CO., Ltd.

Others

Increasing Advanced Packaging Solutions in the Semiconductor Industry

One of the primary drivers for the global spin on carbon market is the advanced packaging solutions in the semiconductor industry. These solutions are essential for improving the performance, efficiency, and reliability of semiconductor devices, especially as electronic devices become more complex and compact. Spin-on carbon materials, known for their high etch resistance, cost-effectiveness, and precise alignment, play a key role in meeting the challenges of complex packaging requirements in the semiconductor industry. These materials contribute to the planarization and gap-filling processes that are essential for the successful implementation of advanced packaging solutions. In semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging includes various techniques like 2.5D and 3D packaging, fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP), and system-in-package (SiP) approaches. These methods allow the integration of multiple functionalities within a single chip or package, leading to improved performance and smaller device sizes. Spin-on carbon materials, a critical component in the lithography process, help create intricate patterns and structures needed for these advanced packaging solutions. As the industry continues to push for smaller and more densely packed devices, the demand for spin-on carbon in advanced packaging solutions is expected to increase, providing a significant growth opportunity for the SOC market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rapid Technological Advancements In Manufacturing

Increasing Development Of Advanced Packaging Solutions

Rising Demand For Smaller, Faster, And More Energy-Efficient Electronic Devices

Increasing Adoption Of Spin On Carbon With EUV Lithography Processes

Opportunities:

Growing Demand For Advanced Semiconductor Technologies

Increasing Integration Of Electronic Components In Consumer Devices

Rising Investments In EUV Lithography Equipment

Growing Demand for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies

The increasing need for advanced semiconductor technologies creates a significant opportunity for the spin on carbon (SOC) market. With the rapid changes in global technology, there's a rising demand for semiconductors that offer improved performance, energy efficiency, and smaller sizes. This demand is prominent in industries like consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and healthcare, where advanced semiconductors drive innovation and product development. Spin-on carbon materials, known for their unique properties like high etch resistance, cost-effectiveness, and precise alignment capabilities, become crucial in meeting the changing needs of advanced semiconductor manufacturing. In electronics, the constant push for smaller, faster, and more efficient devices is a noticeable trend. This trend aligns with the characteristics of spin-on carbon, playing a key role in the lithography process and contributing to the creation of detailed patterns and structures needed for semiconductor fabrication. The demand for advanced semiconductor technologies, characterized by higher performance and miniaturization, is expected to boost the usage of spin-on carbon materials. Major industry players are investing significantly in research and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, further driving the adoption of spin-on carbon in the semiconductor market.

North America dominates the market for Spin on Carbon.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global spin on carbon market, driven by the region's technological strength and the presence of key semiconductor manufacturers. The demand for advanced semiconductor technologies, particularly in industries such as IT and telecommunications, is contributing to the increased use of spin-on carbon materials. Additionally, investments in research and development, along with a focus on innovation, are encouraging the adoption of SOC in the semiconductor industry. Regulatory initiatives promoting sustainability and reduced environmental impact are also influencing the market, as spin-on carbon materials offer environmentally friendly solutions for semiconductor fabrication processes in the region.

In the Asia Pacific, the spin on carbon market is gaining growth due to the region's dominance in semiconductor manufacturing and its status as a global technology hub. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are key players in the semiconductor industry, leading to a rising demand for spin-on carbon materials. The rapid growth of consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication sectors in the Asia Pacific further enhances the market potential. Government initiatives supporting semiconductor manufacturing, along with a skilled workforce, create a conducive environment for the growth of the spin-on carbon market in the region.

The Hot-Temperature Spin on Carbon Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global spin on carbon market, the material type segment comprises various categories such as hot-temperature spin on carbon, and normal-temperature spin on carbon. The Hot-Temperature Spin on Carbon segment in the spin on carbon (SOC) Market is a specialized area focusing on carbon-based materials built to endure high-temperature conditions. This segment provides to industries like semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive, where resistance to extreme heat is crucial. The carbon materials in this segment possess specific properties, including thermal stability, low thermal expansion, and strong mechanical strength at elevated temperatures. These characteristics make Hot-Temperature Spin on Carbon materials suitable for applications involving high-temperature processes, such as photolithography in semiconductor production. The demand for these advanced materials arises from the necessity for reliable and durable solutions in environments with high temperatures, ensuring the performance and longevity of components and devices.

