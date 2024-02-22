Underwater Warfare Market projected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Underwater Warfare Market ” , by Product Type (Meat/Poultry Products, Cereal Based Products, Vegetable Based Products, Others), Packaging (Canned, Frozen or Chilled, Retort, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Subscription Model, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Underwater Warfare Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 6.8 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Lockheed Martin Corporation ECA Group Sample of Companies Covered L3Harris Technologies, Inc BAE Systems Plc Saab AB

Market Overview

The Global Underwater warfare market occupies an essential role, the variety and complexity of underwater weapons in naval warfare systems have grown, modeling and simulation (M&S) methods have gained widespread use in designing and assessing these systems. The simulation for underwater warfare based on the DEVS approach, aiming to analyze military effectiveness. The simulation offers a comprehensive engagement scenario, covering activities like launching underwater weapons to achieving hits. It is crafted to assist users in evaluating the efficiency of underwater warfare systems using Monte Carlo simulation, enabling assessments of tactical development and the effectiveness of anti-torpedo countermeasures. The suggested framework employs SEDRIS (Synthetic Environmental Data Representation and Interchange Specification) to depict the underwater environment in High-Level Architecture (HLA) based distributed simulation systems. Despite the numerous advantages offered by SEDRIS as an international standard, incorporating it into distributed simulation systems has historically been challenging due to its extensive and complex nature. In an effort to simplify the process, we introduce a practical approach for leveraging SEDRIS technology in underwater warfare simulation. The proposed framework is applied to implement underwater warfare simulation, and the results are visualized using the Delta3D TM simulation game engine.

Major vendors in the global Underwater Warfare market:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

BAE Systems Plc

ECA Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Harries Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leonardo S.p.A

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

Others

Growing need for undersea warfare amid escalating conflict scenarios

Rising geopolitical tensions and escalating war situations, there is a noticeable surge in the demand for undersea warfare capabilities. This heightened demand is driven by various factors that underscore the strategic importance of undersea warfare in modern military scenarios. Undersea warfare capabilities hold strategic significance due to the inherent advantages submarines offer, including stealth, mobility, and the ability to project power over long distances. As conflicts intensify, nations seek to enhance their maritime capabilities, and undersea warfare becomes a crucial component of naval strategy. The prospect of conflict prompts nations to invest in undersea warfare as a deterrent and defensive measure. Submarines equipped with advanced technology can play a role in deterring potential adversaries and protecting maritime interests. Undersea warfare is essential for maintaining control over critical maritime chokepoints and strategic waterways. Nations involved in conflicts often prioritize securing these passages to control sea routes and ensure the safe passage of their naval assets.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising war situations increase the demand for undersea warfare

Growth in alliance commitments and coalition operations

Increasing disputes over offshore resources, trade routes

Rising investments by government for advancement

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements

Rise in ensuring national security

Growth in environmental monitoring

Increase in scientific research and development

Growth in environmental monitoring

The growth in environmental monitoring within underwater warfare represents a significant evolution in naval strategies and military operations. This expansion is driven by the recognition of the crucial role that environmental factors play in maritime security, submarine operations, and overall naval warfare. Environmental monitoring is gaining importance as a strategic component of underwater warfare. Understanding the underwater environment, including factors like temperature, salinity, and underwater currents, is essential for effective submarine operations and anti-submarine warfare. Environmental monitoring contributes to achieving underwater domain awareness, allowing naval forces to comprehensively understand and adapt to the dynamic conditions of the underwater environment. This awareness is for detecting and countering potential threats. Submarines operate in a challenging and dynamic underwater environment. Monitoring factors such as oceanography, acoustics, and seabed conditions is crucial for optimizing submarine performance, ensuring stealth, and enhancing overall operational capabilities.

North America dominates the market for underwater warfare.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Underwater Warfare market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence of a cutting-edge defense sector, coupled with substantial financial investments. The U.S. market particularly benefits from the nation has consistently been recognized as the exclusive hyperpower globally and has consistently adopted the most sophisticated and leading-edge technologies.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Underwater Warfare market. Increase in the need for clandestine undersea warfare systems. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized habits. Heightened investments in research and development for the implementation of advanced underwater technologies, encompassing autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), and advanced sonar systems. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making underwater warfare increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient warfare solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient warfare options.

The Quantum technology Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Underwater Warfare market, Quantum technology, as an emerging field, holds the potential to disrupt various human activities. Given its dual-use nature, it attracts significant attention from the defense and security industry, as well as military and governmental entities. This report seeks to examine and outline potential military applications of quantum technology, serving as a starting point for assessments related to international peace, security, ethics research, and the formulation of military and governmental policies, strategies, and decision-making processes. The integration of quantum technologies into military applications introduces novel capabilities, enhances effectiveness, and improves precision, ultimately giving rise to what can be termed as 'quantum warfare.' In response to this paradigm shift, there is a need for the establishment of new military strategies, doctrines, policies, and ethical considerations. Quantum technologies currently in development, with an estimation of their expected time frames for delivery or utilization impact. It delves into specific applications of quantum technology across various warfare domains, such as cyber, space, electronic, underwater warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance. Additionally, the report highlights associated issues and challenges in the deployment of quantum technologies for military purposes.

