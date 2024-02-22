Poultry Vaccines Market Set for Strong Growth Trajectory, Fueled by Increased Meat and Egg Production As Per The Business Research Company's Poultry Vaccines Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Poultry Vaccines Global Market Report 2024, the poultry vaccines market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years and is poised for further expansion. Projected to escalate from $1.64 billion in 2023 to $1.8 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, the poultry vaccines market signifies promising opportunities. Forecasts anticipate substantial growth, with expectations of reaching $2.59 billion by 2028, maintaining a steady CAGR of 9.5%.



Factors Driving Growth: The upsurge in meat and egg production emerges as a primary driver for the poultry vaccines market. With large-scale poultry farming becoming more prevalent, the risk of disease outbreaks within flocks increases. Intensive agricultural practices, crowded conditions, and global trade contribute to the susceptibility of poultry to various infections. Vaccinations for diseases such as avian influenza, infectious bronchitis, and Marek's disease are crucial for maintaining flock health and productivity.

Industry Trends and Developments: Vaccine manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing low-pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) vaccines to meet the growing demand for effective disease prevention strategies in the poultry industry. These vaccines aim to provide poultry producers with reliable solutions for safeguarding their flocks from avian influenza, a highly contagious disease with significant economic and health implications. For instance, Hester Biosciences Limited has announced plans to develop and commercialize an LPAI inactivated vaccine for poultry, leveraging indigenous technology developed by reputable research institutes.

Market Landscape: The global poultry vaccines market is characterized by high concentration, with key players dominating the industry. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH leads the market, followed by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Merck & Co. Inc., and Zoetis Inc., among others. These players collectively account for a significant portion of the poultry vaccines market share, highlighting the competitive landscape of the industry.

1) By Type: Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccine, Livestock Vaccine, Companion Animal Vaccine, Aquaculture Vaccines, Other Animal Vaccines

2) By Disease Type: Avain Influenza, Infectious Bronchitis

3) By Dosage Form: Liquid Vaccine, Freeze Dried Vaccine, Duct

4) By Technology: Toxoid, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines

5) By Application: Broiler, Layer, Breeder

Notably, the breeder segment dominates the poultry vaccines market, representing the largest share in terms of application. This segment underscores the importance of vaccination strategies in ensuring the health and productivity of breeding stock.

The Poultry Vaccines Market Report offers comprehensive insights into the industry's growth potential and dynamics. By leveraging the report's analysis and segmentation, industry players can identify emerging trends, capitalize on growth opportunities, and develop strategic initiatives to enhance their market position and profitability.

Poultry Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the poultry vaccines market size, poultry vaccines market segments, poultry vaccines market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

