[Latest] Global Advanced Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 94.4 Billion by 2032 at a 10.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Advanced Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Flip Chip CSP, Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array, Wafer Level CSP, 5D/3D, Fan Out WLP, Others), By End Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Advanced Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 34.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 37.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 94.4 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Advanced Packaging Market – Overview

Advanced packaging encompasses several distinct techniques, such as 2.5D, 3D-IC, fan-out wafer-level packaging, and system-in-package. In comparison to traditional back-end packaging, advanced packaging presents a more valuable and lucrative opportunity within the semiconductor industry.

Key trends in the advanced packaging market include the growing adoption of heterogeneous integration techniques like 2.5D and 3D-IC, driven by demand for compact, high-performance electronic devices. System-in-package (SiP) and fan-out wafer-level packaging are gaining prominence for enhanced functionality and form factor reduction.

The market is witnessing increased collaboration across the semiconductor ecosystem to address integration challenges. Moreover, the rise of applications like 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things is fueling the need for advanced packaging solutions, fostering innovation and reshaping the landscape to meet the evolving demands of modern electronics.

Key players in the advanced packaging sector encompass logic and memory integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries equipped with leading or mature node capabilities, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies.

By type, fan out WLP segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. FO-WLP is increasingly preferred for its superior heat dissipation, enhanced electrical performance, and improved signal integrity.

The technology’s versatility accommodates various chip sizes and types, contributing to its growing adoption. Additionally, FO-WLP’s role in addressing challenges associated with 5G, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing applications further fuels its prominence, making it a key driver in shaping the advanced packaging landscape.

By end use industry, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022. Consumer electronics trends driving the advanced packaging market include the demand for smaller and more powerful devices, such as wearables and compact smart devices.

The rise of 5G technology and increasing functionalities in smartphones propel the need for advanced packaging solutions to accommodate complex chip designs.

By Region, Asia Pacific held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. The surge in demand for consumer electronics, especially in countries like China and South Korea, propels the adoption of compact and high-performance packaging solutions.

Collaborations and partnerships among key industry players in Asia-Pacific contribute to technological advancements, driving innovation and growth in the advanced packaging market.

TSMC led the way in pioneering packaging methodologies through its 3DFabric brand, rapidly establishing itself as a major Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) provider for advanced packaging.

TSMC offers cutting-edge system-in-packages like H100, employing technologies such as integrated fan-out (InFO, chip first), and chip-on-wafer-on-substrate to advance packaging solutions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 37.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 94.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 34.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, End Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Custom Market Insights has comprehensively analyzed advanced packaging market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this advanced packaging industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Advanced Packaging market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Advanced Packaging market forward?

What are the Advanced Packaging Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Advanced Packaging Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Advanced Packaging market sample report and company profiles?

Advanced Packaging Market – Regional Insight

By region, advanced packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the global advanced packaging market in 2022 with a market share of 35% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Asia Pacific propels the advanced packaging market through a convergence of factors.

The region is a manufacturing hub with a robust semiconductor industry, driving demand for innovative packaging solutions. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, fuels the need for more sophisticated packaging techniques.

Asia Pacific is a key player in electronics manufacturing amplifies the demand for compact, high-performance devices, pushing the market for advanced packaging. Additionally, favourable government initiatives, investments in research and development, and collaborations with global technology leaders contribute to the region’s influence.

The dynamic consumer electronics market in Asia Pacific further accelerates the adoption of advanced packaging, positioning the region as a significant driver in shaping the landscape of the global advanced packaging market.

List of the prominent players in the Advanced Packaging Market:

Amkor Technology

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Samsung Electronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

JCET Group

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Analog Devices

Microchip Technology

Rohm Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Renesas Electronics

TDK Corporation

Onsemi

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Powertech Technologies Inc

Others

The Advanced Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Flip Chip CSP

Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

Wafer Level CSP

5D/3D

Fan Out WLP

Others

By End Use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

