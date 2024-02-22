Tunisia Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2027: Annual Average Rate of 3.4% is Forecast Between 2024 and 2027, but Output Levels Set to Remain Below the 2019 Level

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunisia Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following annual growth of 7.4% in 2021, the Tunisian construction industry started its downward trend in 2022, contracting by 5.7%, and was expected to further contract by 3.9% in real terms in 2023, reflecting a gloomy outlook with the economy facing high unemployment, high inflation and high interest rates. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the construction industry's value add declined by 5.1% YoY in Q3 2023, preceded by Y-o-Y decline of 5.4% in Q2 and 1.6% in Q1 2023.

Moreover, unemployment rose by 1.1% YoY in the first half of 2023, according to the INS. This high unemployment rate reflects the unavailability of skilled workers to work in the construction companies. In addition, the rising construction costs are further subduing the investors' confidence. The outlook is also clouded by political and financial instaibility. In April 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rejected the TND6.5 billion ($1.9 billion) bailout loan to Tunisia owing to rising concerns over the fate of Tunisia's fragile economy.



The Tunisian construction industry is forecast to record an annual average rate of 3.4% between 2024 and 2027, but output levels will remain below the 2019 level. The pick up in activity will be supported by investment in the renewable energy and housing sector. In March 2023, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation signed three trade agreements worth TND895.3 million ($280 million) with Tunisia to support the economy on gas, energy, and pharmaceuticals sectors. In addition, in July 2023, Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with Tunisia to grant a TND1.4 billion ($400 million) loan and a donation of TND342.7 million ($100 million) to the country to support its economy.



