United States Medical Over Boots Market: In-Depth Analysis and Growth Prospects for 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, 3M, Honeywell and More

The U.S Medical Over Boots Market is projected to reach a value of $1.7 billion by 2028, from $1.05 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2028.







Medical over boots are in high demand, especially post-COVID-19 pandemic. Stringent regulations are imposed to maintain the sterility of surgical rooms, the safety of surgeons, and more. There is a constant increase in number of surgeries performed across the countries. This is increasing the number of medical over boots used in the market.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the complete US medical over-boots market. Exhaustive information regarding the usage of advanced medical over-boots in the US healthcare settings.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The cost of medical PPE products, including boots cover, in the US is comparatively higher than in other countries. The US pays a high amount to receive high-quality medical PPE for its population.

Increasing ambulatory surgical centers, the number of surgeries, and the target population in the US is driving the market faster. The demand for medical over boots is also increasing gradually.

Vendors in the market have launched various advanced products in the market. This includes anti-slippery medical boots, breathable medical boots, and more. Advanced products with better features are in high demand.

Boot cover made of polypropylene is used by medical staff and nurses for protection for floors, laboratories, carpets, and tiles against dirt and grime, as well as in maintenance/cleaning, pharmaceutical, and other medical applications like forensics, preserving samples in a clean room.

Post COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of telehealth consultation increased, and the number of consultation visits decreased in certain specialties. This reduced the usage of medical PPE Kits, including medical overboots, in healthcare settings.

Forensic labs handle large volumes of samples, to prevent cross-contamination, PPE kits are used by the analyst. They are also one of the major consumers of medical overboots.

VENDORS

Key Vendors

Ansell

Kimberly-Clark

3M

Honeywell

Other Prominent Vendors

Alphaprotech

Berner

Dukal

Dupont

Dynarex

Ekomed

Hepro

Kishkindha

Medicom

Medline

MEDZONHEALTH

Neomedic

Riverside Holdings

VPROTECT

Wellmien Health Supplies

Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Others

Feature

Skid-Resistant

Anti-Skid resistant

