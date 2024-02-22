ForFarmers N.V. publishes agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2024

Lochem, 22 February 2024
ForFarmers publishes agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2024
ForFarmers N.V. publishes the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday 11 April 2024, starting at 10.00 am (CET), in Café-Restaurant-Zalencentrum “Witkamp”, Dorpsstraat 8, 7245AK Laren (Gelderland, the Netherlands). There will also be a possibility to follow the meeting via a livestream (in Dutch). The convocation announcement and the agenda and explanatory notes to the agenda are available via the corporate website of ForFarmers.
ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) offers complete feed solutions to the (organic) livestock farming industry. With its mission “For the Future of Farming”, ForFarmers is committed to a future-proof farming business and making the agricultural sector more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to a good return and a robust long-term business model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on the farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open view of the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.
With sales of approximately 8.4 million tonnes of feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,400 employees and generated revenue of approximately €3 billion in 2023. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.
