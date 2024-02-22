Mod Op Acquires Award-Winning Creative Agency Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op , a full-service digital marketing agency accelerating customer growth through human creativity and automation, today announced the acquisition of award-winning Philadelphia-based creative agency Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners (RTO+P). The combination deepens Mod Op’s existing creative services offering while expanding its capabilities in other key areas, including social media, experiential marketing, and content production.







“Client demands are changing quickly,” explained Eric J Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. “Brands need more than data to be successful. They must be able to apply creative thinking to leading-edge insights to generate breakthrough strategies and campaigns. The addition of RTO+P expands our creative capital and empowers clients to realize the full value of their digital investment.”

With more than two decades of experience, RTO+P is known for creating unforgettable experiences for clients, for its unconventional spirit, and for its award-winning creative work. Clients include E&J Gallo Wineries, Dietz & Watson, Sparkling Ice, Stanley Black & Decker, Reyka Vodka, MetLife, Nestlé’s Nesquik, Nature’s Bakery and Sheetz.

RTO+P founder Steve Red explained, “We’ve always been driven by our mission to “Be Unforgettable” and a culture that’s restless to find new ways to make ideas come to life. And to combine Mod Op’s tech, data and AI superchargers to our creative approach is the perfect match for where the advertising and marketing world is headed.”

The acquisition of RTO+P also reinforces Mod Op’s commitment to blending human creativity and technology at a time when many agencies are looking to AI alone to drive results. RTO+P will serve as the agency’s creative engine, complementing Mod Op’s sophisticated data science, digital services and AI capabilities, and further establishing Mod Op as the marketing agency that merges domains to unlock transformational growth for clients. With RTO+P’s inventive mindset and deep well of creative talent, Mod Op will achieve a new level of data-driven creativity, ultimately delivering more resonant brand ideas that drive results for clients and give them an unfair advantage in the marketplace.

“We’ve always believed technology can be an incredible tool to help push the creative process,” said Steve O’Connell, RTO+P Partner. “And with the tech savvy that Mod Op is packing, we’ll have big time firepower to find the right insights that will lead to the most relevant and breakthrough creative.”

The RTO+P deal follows a year of acquisitions for Mod Op as the company strategically expands its creative, data, and technology offerings. In Q4 2023, Mod Op announced the acquisition of leading NY-based public relations firm Crenshaw Communications, its first strategic move into PR, and dPrism a digital transformation consultancy that helps clients harness the power of data and technology to enable greater revenue growth, more effective operations, and better customer experiences.

Acquisition partners include Evalla Advisors and Troutman Pepper representing RTO+P.

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Kansas City, Portland, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and internationally in Toronto, Canada and Panama City, Panama. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands like Nestlé, Baha Mar, ExxonMobil, VTech® and LeapFrog®, and more.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges artificial intelligence, data science and human creativity to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for our clients. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include strategy and execution for creative, communications, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op’s website .

