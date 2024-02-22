Eimskip: AGM 2024 final agenda and proposals

Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals from the Board of Directors for the 2024 Annual General Meeting, along with the report of the Company's Nomination Committee.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 7 March 2024 at 15:00 (GMT) at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

All meeting documents and further information can be found on the AGM’s site here

