Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market Report - Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030: Key Growth Opportunities in Industrial Use, Civil Use and Infrastructure Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global lightweight aggregate concrete market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial use, civil use, and infrastructure markets. The global lightweight aggregate concrete market is expected to reach an estimated $6.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing urbanization and infrastructure development, rising demand for prefabricated construction, and growing demand for cost-effective and sustainable concrete.

Key Market Insights

Natural materials aggregate concrete is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period as it helps in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and provides the construction sector with an sustainable option.

Within this market, infrastructure will remain the largest segment due to increasing government spending on building and extending transportation infrastructure.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing investments in the construction sector and rising government spending in the region.

The study includes a forecast for the global lightweight aggregate concrete by type, application, and region.



Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market by Type

Natural Materials Aggregate Concrete

By-Products Aggregate Concrete

Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market by Application

Industrial Use

Civil Use

Infrastructure

Others

Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies lightweight aggregate concrete companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the lightweight aggregate concrete companies profiled in this report include-

Cimentos de Portugal

SGPS

Cemex

Holcim

Lafarge

CRH

Italcementi

China Resources Cement

Votorantim

Heidelberg Cement

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Lightweight aggregate concrete market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Lightweight aggregate concrete market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Lightweight aggregate concrete market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the lightweight aggregate concrete market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the lightweight aggregate concrete market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the lightweight aggregate concrete market by type (natural materials aggregate concrete and by-products aggregate concrete), application (industrial use, civil use, infrastructure, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market by Type

3.3.1: Natural Materials Aggregate Concrete

3.3.2: By-Products Aggregate Concrete

3.4: Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market by Application

3.4.1: Industrial Use

3.4.2: Civil Use

3.4.3: Infrastructure

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market by Region

4.2: North American Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market

4.3: European Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market

4.4: APAC Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market

4.5: ROW Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qg9p50

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.