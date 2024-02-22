Toll Brothers Announces New 55+ Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Indian Land, South Carolina

INDIAN LAND, S.C., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest 55+ active adult community, The Pines at Sugar Creek by Toll Brothers Regency, is coming soon to Indian Land, South Carolina. Construction is underway at the new Sales Center and model homes, located at 1206 Pinecone Avenue in Indian Land, and sales will start this spring.

Located near Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood, The Pines at Sugar Creek will include 378 new single-family homes in two distinct collections. Home buyers will be able to choose from an array of exquisite home designs ranging from 1,680 to 2,910+ square feet of luxury living space, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Home pricing will start in the low $500,000s.





This Toll Brothers Regency 55+ community will feature private resort-style amenities including a community pool, clubhouse and amenity center with state-of-the-art fitness center, pickleball and bocce courts, and future walking trails.

"We are thrilled to introduce our newest Regency community to Indian Land, offering an amenity-rich resort lifestyle and low-maintenance luxury homes designed exclusively for active adults,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte, North Carolina. “With unsurpassed options to personalize their new home, plus convenient access to the Ballantyne area, The Pines at Sugar Creek is sure to check all the boxes for our 55+ homebuyers.”

Homeowners at The Pines at Sugar Creek will enjoy an elevated and eclectic mix of shopping, dining, and recreation in nearby Ballantyne, as well as the charming main streets of Fort Mill, Pineville, or Matthews. Nearby Lake Wylie and world-class golf resorts such as Springfield Golf Course and Ballantyne Country Club offer additional recreation opportunities.

Major highways including Interstates 77 and 485, and Highway 521 are accessible from The Pines at Sugar Creek offering homeowners a quick drive to downtown dining and shopping in Charlotte.

Home buyers will be able to choose from available quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features or experience one-stop shopping with personalization options available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities throughout South Carolina, call 866-232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

