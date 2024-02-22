Levi & Korsinsky Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of B. Riley Financial, Inc.(RILY) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in B. Riley Financial, Inc. ("B. Riley" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RILY) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of B. Riley investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 10, 2023 and November 9, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/b-riley-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=67650&wire=3

RILY investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Brian Kahn, a client of the Company, had been credibly implicated in a conspiracy to defraud investors of millions of dollars; (2) in spite of this involvement, B. Riley continued to finance the transaction enabling Kahn and others to take Franchise Group, Inc. private through complex arrangements; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to draw regulatory scrutiny to B. Riley; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in B. Riley during the relevant time frame, you have until March 25, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com