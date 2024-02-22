Andes Technology and MetaSilicon Collaborate to Build the World’s First Automotive-Grade CMOS Image Sensor Product Using RISC-V IP SoC

Hsinchu Taiwan, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISC-V IP vendor Andes Technology and edge computing chip provider MetaSilicon jointly announced that the MetaSilicon MAT Series is the world's first automotive-grade CMOS image sensor series using RISC-V IP SoC, using Andes' AndesCore™ N25F-SE processor. They are designed in accordance with the ISO26262 functional safety standard to achieve ASIL-B level and follow the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 to achieve a high level of safety and reliability. And by using technologies such as HDR, advanced imaging can be achieved in a simple, economical, and efficient system. They not only address the effects of high dynamic range, high sensitivity, and high color reproduction, but also meet the application requirements of ADAS decision-making.

The N25F-SE from Andes Technology is a 32-bit RISC-V CPU core that can support the standard IMACFD instruction set, which includes an efficient integer instruction set and a single/double precision floating point operation instruction set. The N25F-SE's high-efficiency five-stage pipeline achieves a good balance between high operating frequency and a streamlined design. It also has rich configurable options and flexible interface configuration, which greatly simplify the SoC development. In addition, the N25F-SE has obtained the ISO 26262 ASIL-B full compliance certification, which enables the image sensor chip to meet the vehicle-level safety requirement. For the development of MetaSilicon's automotive-grade chips, the N25F-SE and its safety package provide a good fit CPU solution and together with Andes’ technical support shorten the chip development time significantly.

MetaSilicon has first-class innovative R&D capabilities and has developed several cutting-edge technologies including LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) + DCG (Dual Conversion Gain) HDR (High-Dynamic Range), which meet the high-quality image requirements for smart car vision applications. The MAT Series 1MP CMOS image sensor chip has low power consumption and high dynamic range (HDR) characteristics. Its effective image resolution is 1280 H * 960 V, and it can support high dynamic range image output up to 60fps @120dB. The other MAT Series 3MP CIS has multiple capabilities such as low power consumption, ultra-high dynamic range (HDR), on-chip ISP, LFM, etc. Its effective image resolution is 1920 H * 1536 V, and can support up to 60fps frame rate, and the dynamic range can reach the industry-leading 140dB+. These chips can provide reliable high-quality image information for intelligent automotive applications.

"The N25F-SE provides a safety package, which includes a safety manual, safety analysis report and a development interface outline. The N25F-SE and its safety package are effective, high-performance and flexible automotive solutions. They can significantly reduce the time required to design automotive grade SoCs and to comply with the ISO 26262 standard", said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology. "We are very pleased that N25F-SE's IP and safety package efficiently support MetaSilicon shorten the development time for its two automotive-grade chips. We also look forward to more cooperation between the two companies in the future to create more innovative products."

Jianhua Zheng, CTO of MetaSilicon said, “Among the various sensors used in automotive ADAS applications, visual image processing is particularly important. Once the image is not accurate and timely enough, it will directly lead to errors in the judgment of the back-end algorithm, so HDR performance requirements are extremely high. MetaSilicon's LOFIC+DCG HDR technology can achieve an ultra-high dynamic range of 140dB+ to meet practical application needs in the automotive ADAS field. We are honored to work closely with Andes Technology on two high-performance chips, using the world's first ISO 26262 certified RISC-V core N25F-SE that meets the functional safety standards. As a result, we can shorten the product development time and achieve functional safety goals."

About Andes Technology

Eighteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a publicly-listed company ( TWSE: 6533 ; SIN: US03420C2089 ; ISIN: US03420C1099 ) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit Out-of-Order processors with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, automotive and/or multi/many-core capabilities. By the end of 2022, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 12 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com . Follow Andes on LinkedIn , Twitter , Bilibili and YouTube !