New Board of Directors Leadership Announced for The Institute for Functional Medicine

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gail C. Christopher, DN, (Chair) David S. Jones, MD (Vice-Chair), David Harris, BFA (Secretary), and Terry L. Cook, CFP®, CIMA® (Treasurer) to serve as Board Officers for a two-year term, January 2024-December 2025.

IFM’s governing Board of Directors brings stewardship, insight, expertise, and resources to advance the organization’s mission to ensure the widespread adoption of functional medicine. This volunteer board provides guidance to IFM’s executive leadership and offers strategic support for the organization to ensure advancement of health and well-being for all.

“I am honored to welcome Dr. Gail Christopher as Chair of the IFM Board of Directors and to work with this distinguished group of board officers,” celebrates IFM Chief Executive Officer, Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA. “The strategic support and direction provided by the board is critically important as we work to further enhance our education and training, elevate the certification program, build and strengthen partnerships, and explore new opportunities to drive systemic change in the delivery of healthcare around the globe.”

IFM is deeply grateful to outgoing board chair, Joseph E. Pizzorno, ND, for his experience and leadership. Serving the last two consecutive terms, Dr. Pizzorno helped guide the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, expand collaborations and strategic partnerships, champion practitioners throughout the military and Veterans Health Administration, and many other notable accomplishments.

“Dr. Pizzorno’s work will continue to positively impact IFM and the field of functional medicine, and I am honored to build on all he has contributed to this organization,” shares Gail C. Christopher, DN. “Looking ahead, IFM is poised to fundamentally transform the way functional medicine is understood, practiced, and embraced for all populations. I am thrilled to serve as chair during this exciting era.”

IFM Board Officers:

Dr. Gail Christopher, an award-winning social change agent, is known for her pioneering work to infuse holistic health and diversity concepts into public sector programs and policy discourse. Dr. Christopher recently retired from her role as Senior Advisor and Vice President at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, where she was the driving force behind the America Healing initiative and the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation effort. In August 2017, Dr. Christopher left her position to launch the Maryland-based Ntianu Center for Healing and Nature and to devote more time to writing and speaking on issues of health, racial healing, and human capacity for caring.

Serving as IFM President from 1999 to 2013, Dr. David Jones guided the organization in the clinical development of functional medicine. Under Dr. Jones’ leadership and guidance, IFM became a freestanding, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit and ACCME-accredited educational institute—a change that enabled the organization to focus entirely on its premier educational mission, free of any commercial influence.

With a distinguished career focused on physical education and program development, David Harris brings a wealth of experience to IFM. As the Chief Officer of Innovation and Human Performance for FORME life and an Optimist for Simon Sinek, Inc., David’s expertise in the science of stimulus and adaptation, and more than a decade of research collaboration uniquely positions him to contribute valuable insights to enhance the widespread adoption of functional medicine.

For the last 25 years, Terry Cook has focused on financial planning and management for corporate executives, business owners and successful families. As founder of The Cascade Group and with a notable list of accomplishments and community leadership experience, Terry lends both his professional expertise and personal passion to IFM’s board of directors. A long-standing patient of functional medicine, he has witnessed firsthand the powerful transformation of a comprehensive, root cause approach.

Board terms have also been renewed for David Jones, Terry Cook, and Jeffrey Bland, PhD. Mark Hyman, MD, IFMCP, Loren Israelsen, JD, and Joseph E. Pizzorno, ND continue to serve as board members. Biographies for all board members can be found at IFM.org.

