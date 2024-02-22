GuideOne Foundation Awards Funds to Nonprofit Organizations Focused on Health, Human Services and Education

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Foundation, the philanthropic arm of GuideOne Insurance, announced today that it awarded $140,170 across more than 40 charities in 2023. The financial assistance supports programs that positively develop, enhance and impact the communities where GuideOne employees live and work.

“We are delighted to support these organizations that are advancing health, human services and education for the populations they serve,” said GuideOne Insurance President & CEO and GuideOne Foundation President Ken Cadematori. “We celebrated GuideOne Foundation’s 25th anniversary this past year, and these grants and corporate sponsorships directly reflect our company’s longstanding commitment to making the world a better place.”

The foundation was established in 1998 to help make positive change possibleÒ by making grants to 501(c)(3) organizations where GuideOne employees are involved or that offer volunteer opportunities in which GuideOne employees can participate. In 2023, GuideOne employees volunteered over 2,600 hours to charities located across the country. They also donated more than $98,700 during the company’s annual charitable giving campaign.

“GuideOne is proud to encourage and recognize a culture of giving back,” Cadematori added. “We hold company-sponsored volunteer activities and donation drives throughout the year and support our employees who work on behalf of charitable organizations by sitting on their boards, organizing events and participating in other fundraising activities. That willingness to give our time and treasure sets GuideOne apart.”

GuideOne Foundation’s 2024 grant cycle is currently underway, and applications may be submitted online through April 1. Funding decisions will be announced by May 1.

Organizations supported by GuideOne Foundation in 2023: