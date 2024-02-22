Candelaria Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) announces, effective February 22, 2024, Mr. Hector Felex Gonzalez Ramirez has resigned from the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and will remain as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. He will be replaced by Mr. Omar Garcia Abrego.



Mr. Omar Garcia Abrego is a bilingual Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of progressive international experience, primarily in the mining industry. He also possesses significant expertise in accounting, financial reporting, and regulatory filing compliance for public companies, along with extensive experience in business acquisition transactions. Mr. Garcia Abrego has held multiple executive and senior positions in various Canadian public companies. He holds a Bachelor of Public Accounting degree from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Hector Felix Gonzalez Ramirez

CEO

