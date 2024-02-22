Standard BioTools to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ – today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:



TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Egholm, PhD, will present at 1:30 p.m. ET.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Egholm will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Presentations will be webcast live and available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. A recording will be archived and available on the Standard BioTools Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com.

