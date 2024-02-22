Sight Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 7, 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (“Sight Sciences” or the “Company”), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients' lives, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after the market close on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.sightsciences.com, on the Investors page in the News & Events section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients' lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company's OMNI® Surgical System is an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology (i) indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and (ii) CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and the cutting of trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company's TearCare® System technology is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (“MGD”) when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands, enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. The Company's SION® Surgical Instrument is a manually operated device available in the United States to be used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

For more information, visit http://www.sightsciences.com.

Sight Sciences and TearCare are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI, OMNI ERGO, and SION are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories.

© 2024 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Media contact:

pr@SightSciences.com

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com