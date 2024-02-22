AXT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, ended December 31, 2023.



Management Qualitative Comments

“We believe we are now beginning to see a recovery in our markets,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “In Q4, we achieved 18 percent sequential growth in our revenues and a 43 percent sequential improvement in our non-GAAP net income. While the overall demand environment remains somewhat soft, we are seeing increased orders for indium phosphide for both artificial intelligence (AI) and fiber optic applications. Further, the gallium arsenide market, which was the first of our markets to go into a correction, appears to have largely worked through excess inventory and is now reflecting truer demand. In total, we are looking forward to 2024 with optimism. We believe that the trends that have driven our revenue and customer expansion remain very much intact, with new catalysts such as AI providing strong incremental opportunity. AI will drive up the need for massive data transfer requirements with increased bandwidth, low attenuation and low distortion. We believe this will result in increased demand for indium phosphide as the best platform for rapid data transfer. We will continue to prioritize cost savings and efficiency, and are focused on accelerating our return to profitability.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

In order to provide better clarity on its operational and financial results, AXT reports its financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP results exclude stock-based compensation expense. Investors can find GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the financial statements in this earnings release.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $20.4 million, compared with $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $26.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





GAAP gross margin was 22.6 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 10.7 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2023 and 32.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP gross margin, after excluding charges for stock-based compensation, was 23.2 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 11.3 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2023 and 32.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.





GAAP operating expenses were $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares with $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP operating expenses were $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares with $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was an operating loss of ($3.6) million, compared with an operating loss of ($6.7) million in the third quarter of 2023 and an operating loss of ($1.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was an operating loss of ($2.7) million, compared with an operating loss of ($5.8) million in the third quarter of 2023 and an operating loss of ($0.3) million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Non-operating income and expense, taxes and minority interest for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a net loss of ($0.1) million, compared with a net gain of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and a net gain of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





GAAP net income/(loss), after minority interests, for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a net loss of ($3.6) million, or ($0.09) per share, compared with a net loss of ($5.8) million or ($0.14) per share in the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $1.3 million or $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP net income/(loss) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a net loss of ($2.8) million, or ($0.07) per share, compared with a net loss of ($4.9) million or ($0.12) per share in the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $2.1 million or $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.



Fiscal Year 2023 Results (January 1 to December 31, 2023)

Revenue for fiscal year 2023 was $75.8 million, compared with $141.1 million in fiscal year 2022.





GAAP gross margin for fiscal year 2023 was 17.6 percent of revenue, compared with 36.9 percent of revenue in fiscal year 2022.





Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal year 2023 was 18.1 percent of revenue, compared with 37.2 percent of revenue in fiscal year 2022.





GAAP operating expenses for fiscal year 2023 were $34.9 million, compared with $39.6 million in fiscal year 2022.





Non-GAAP operating expenses for fiscal year 2023 were $31.8 million, compared with $35.9 million in fiscal year 2022.





GAAP operating profit/(loss) for fiscal year 2023 was an operating loss of ($21.6) million compared with an operating profit of $12.6 million in fiscal 2022.





Non-GAAP operating profit/(loss) for fiscal year 2023 was ($18.0) million compared with $16.6 million in fiscal 2022.





GAAP net income/(loss) for fiscal 2023 was a net loss of ($17.9) million, or ($0.42) per share, compared with net income of $15.8 million, or $0.37 per share for fiscal 2022.





Non-GAAP net income/(loss) for fiscal 2023 was a net loss of ($14.3) million, or ($0.34) per share, compared with net income of $19.8 million, or $0.46 per share for fiscal 2022.



STAR Market Listing Update

On January 10, 2022, AXT announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “SSE”) its application to list its shares in an initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the SSE’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”) and the application was accepted for review. Subsequently, Tongmei responded to several rounds of questions received from the SSE. On July 12, 2022, the SSE approved the listing of Tongmei’s shares in an IPO on the STAR Market. On August 1, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) accepted for review Tongmei’s IPO application. The STAR Market IPO remains subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities, Tongmei hopes to accomplish this goal in the coming months. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com.

Conference Call

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our product mix, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends, new applications and the ramping of Tier-1 customers, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation, our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results, including our gross margin performance, and our development of larger diameter substrates that we believe will enable the next generation of technology innovation across a number of end-markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 20,429 $ 26,795 $ 75,795 $ 141,118 Cost of revenue 15,802 18,199 62,477 88,997 Gross profit 4,627 8,596 13,318 52,121 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,367 5,935 22,806 25,654 Research and development 2,820 3,662 12,081 13,913 Total operating expenses 8,187 9,597 34,887 39,567 Income (loss) from operations (3,560 ) (1,001 ) (21,569 ) 12,554 Interest expense, net (384 ) (401 ) (1,527 ) (1,071 ) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures (460 ) 649 1,884 5,957 Other income, net 897 2,245 2,179 3,487 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,507 ) 1,492 (19,033 ) 20,927 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 252 (3 ) 160 2,185 Net income (loss) (3,759 ) 1,495 (19,193 ) 18,742 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 138 (154 ) 1,312 (2,931 ) Net income (loss) attributable to AXT, Inc. $ (3,621 ) $ 1,341 $ (17,881 ) $ 15,811 Net income (loss) attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.37 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.37 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 42,851 42,383 42,643 42,104 Diluted 42,851 42,705 42,643 42,715





AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,752 $ 34,948 Restricted cash 12,362 6,400 Short-term investments 2,140 9,339 Accounts receivable, net 19,256 29,252 Inventories 86,503 89,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,643 13,977 Total current assets 170,656 183,545 Long-term investments — 2,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 166,348 161,017 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,799 1,761 Other assets 18,898 21,631 Total assets $ 358,701 $ 370,072 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,617 $ 10,084 Accrued liabilities 19,019 18,164 Bank loans 52,921 47,078 Total current liabilities 81,557 75,326 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,351 1,322 Other long-term liabilities 5,647 3,678 Total liabilities 89,555 80,326 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 41,663 44,846 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 3,532 3,532 Common stock 44 44 Additional paid-in capital 238,452 235,308 Accumulated deficit (32,040 ) (14,159 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,999 ) (3,118 ) Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity 203,989 221,607 Noncontrolling interests 23,494 23,293 Total stockholders’ equity 227,483 244,900 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 358,701 $ 370,072





AXT, INC.

Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 4,627 $ 8,596 $ 13,318 $ 52,121 Stock-based compensation expense 103 102 414 379 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,730 $ 8,698 $ 13,732 $ 52,500 GAAP operating expenses $ 8,187 $ 9,597 $ 34,887 $ 39,567 Stock-based compensation expense 719 643 3,126 3,627 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 7,468 $ 8,954 $ 31,761 $ 35,940 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (3,560 ) $ (1,001 ) $ (21,569 ) $ 12,554 Stock-based compensation expense 822 745 3,540 4,006 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (2,738 ) $ (256 ) $ (18,029 ) $ 16,560 GAAP net income (loss) $ (3,621 ) $ 1,341 $ (17,881 ) $ 15,811 Stock-based compensation expense 822 745 3,540 4,006 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,799 ) $ 2,086 $ (14,341 ) $ 19,817 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.37 Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.46 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 42,851 42,705 42,643 42,715



