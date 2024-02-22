FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q4’23 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 110,025 Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations $ 1.10 Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations $ 1.09 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 162,331 _______________________________ 1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividends

On February 22, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, payable on March 20, 2024 to the holders of record on March 8, 2024.

Additionally, on February 22, 2024, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”), Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000, $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, payable on March 15, 2024 to the holders of record on March 5, 2024.

Business Highlights

Q4 2023 Aerospace Products Adj. EBITDA of $55 million, bringing total segment Adj. EBITDA for 2023 to $160 million, up from $74 million in 2022. (1)

Sold 61 modules to 17 unique customers in Q4, including 6 new customers and 11 repeat customers. Modules sold in 2023 total 178 to 30 customers.

Launched V2500 Engine exchange program.

Acquired $229 million of Aviation Leasing Equipment in Q4, comprised of 11 Aircraft and 32 Engines.



(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company's website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company's website.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Exhibit - Financial Statements





FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 312,737 $ 274,291 $ 1,170,896 $ 708,411 Expenses Cost of sales 135,223 128,246 502,132 248,385 Operating expenses 28,945 24,067 110,163 132,264 General and administrative 3,430 2,343 13,700 14,164 Acquisition and transaction expenses 4,999 4,867 15,194 13,207 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 4,900 3,558 18,037 3,562 Depreciation and amortization 46,478 37,456 169,877 152,917 Asset impairment 901 9,048 2,121 137,219 Interest expense 43,663 36,997 161,639 169,194 Total expenses 268,539 246,582 992,863 870,912 Other income (expense) Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated entities 63 (244 ) (1,606 ) (369 ) (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net — (2,722 ) — 77,211 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — 2 — (19,859 ) Other income (expense) 6,713 (1 ) 7,590 207 Total other income (expense) 6,776 (2,965 ) 5,984 57,190 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes 50,974 24,744 184,017 (105,311 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (67,386 ) (2,057 ) (59,800 ) 5,300 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 118,360 26,801 243,817 (110,611 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — (101,416 ) Net income (loss) 118,360 26,801 243,817 (212,027 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

in consolidated subsidiaries: Continuing operations — — — — Discontinued operations — — — (18,817 ) Less: Dividends on preferred shares 8,335 6,791 31,795 27,164 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 110,025 $ 20,010 $ 212,022 $ (220,374 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic Continuing operations $ 1.10 $ 0.20 $ 2.12 $ (1.39 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ (0.83 ) Diluted Continuing operations $ 1.09 $ 0.20 $ 2.11 $ (1.39 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ (0.83 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 100,239,011 99,566,387 99,908,214 99,421,008 Diluted 100,853,151 100,180,524 100,425,777 99,421,008





FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,756 $ 33,565 Restricted cash 150 19,500 Accounts receivable, net 115,156 99,443 Leasing equipment, net 2,032,413 1,913,553 Property, plant, and equipment, net 45,175 10,014 Investments 22,722 22,037 Intangible assets, net 50,590 41,955 Goodwill 4,630 — Inventory, net 316,637 163,676 Other assets 286,456 125,834 Total assets $ 2,964,685 $ 2,429,577 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 112,907 $ 86,452 Debt, net 2,517,343 2,175,727 Maintenance deposits 65,387 78,686 Security deposits 41,065 32,842 Other liabilities 52,100 36,468 Total liabilities $ 2,788,802 $ 2,410,175 Commitments and contingencies Equity Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 100,245,905 and

99,716,621 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 1,002 $ 997 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 15,920,000 and

13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 159 133 Additional paid in capital 255,973 343,350 Accumulated deficit (81,785 ) (325,602 ) Shareholders' equity 175,349 18,878 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 534 524 Total equity $ 175,883 $ 19,402 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,964,685 $ 2,429,577





FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 243,817 $ (212,027 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 1,606 46,971 Gain on sale of assets, net (160,742 ) (141,677 ) Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (40,535 ) (41,845 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 19,859 Equity-based compensation 1,638 2,623 Depreciation and amortization 169,877 193,236 Asset impairment 2,121 137,219 Change in deferred income taxes (63,626 ) 2,161 Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives — (1,567 ) Change in fair value of guarantees (1,807 ) — Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 43,764 37,135 Amortization of deferred financing costs 8,860 19,018 Provision for credit losses 6,583 47,975 Other (6,646 ) (1,010 ) Change in: Accounts receivable (40,357 ) (65,969 ) Other assets (5,627 ) (23,037 ) Inventory (31,884 ) (23,267 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,254 (19,599 ) Management fees payable to affiliate 1,683 804 Other liabilities (997 ) 2,340 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 128,982 (20,657 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (19,500 ) (7,344 ) Principal collections on finance leases 3,638 2,227 Principal collections on notes receivable 4,875 — Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (29,632 ) (3,819 ) Acquisition of leasing equipment (749,780 ) (638,329 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (6,148 ) (144,196 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles (20,964 ) (31,127 ) Investment in promissory notes (11,500 ) — Purchase deposit for acquisitions (23,937 ) (6,671 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 477,886 408,937 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 5,289 Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine 1,413 3,780 Return of purchase deposits 300 — Net cash used in investing activities $ (373,349 ) $ (411,253 )





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 951,665 $ 813,980 Repayment of debt (605,000 ) (1,144,529 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (12,180 ) (18,607 ) Receipt of security deposits 9,927 3,882 Return of security deposits (2,385 ) (2,141 ) Receipt of maintenance deposits 30,354 47,846 Release of maintenance deposits (275 ) (1,471 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of underwriter's discount 5 — Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs 61,729 — Capital contributions from non-controlling interests 10 1,187 Dividend from spin-off of FTAI Infrastructure, net of cash transferred — 500,562 Settlement of equity-based compensation — (148 ) Cash dividends - ordinary shares (119,847 ) (128,483 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (31,795 ) (27,164 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 282,208 44,914 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,841 (386,996 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 53,065 440,061 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 90,906 $ 53,065



Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ 110,025 $ 20,010 $ 212,022 $ (137,775 ) Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (67,386 ) (2,057 ) (59,800 ) 5,300 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 510 — 1,638 — Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 4,999 4,867 15,194 13,207 Add: (Gain) loss on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — (2 ) — 19,859 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — — — Add: Asset impairment charges 901 9,048 2,121 137,219 Add: Incentive allocations 4,576 3,489 17,116 3,489 Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1) 56,557 44,277 213,641 190,031 Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares 51,998 43,788 193,434 196,358 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2) 214 (125 ) 310 40 Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (63 ) 244 1,606 369 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA — — — — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 162,331 $ 123,539 $ 597,282 $ 428,097

__________________________________________________