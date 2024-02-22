FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

| Source: FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI Aviation Ltd.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)  
Selected Financial ResultsQ4’23  
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders$     110,025  
Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations$1.10  
Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations$1.09  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$162,331  
_______________________________    
1)  For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.    


Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividends

On February 22, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, payable on March 20, 2024 to the holders of record on March 8, 2024.

Additionally, on February 22, 2024, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”), Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000, $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, payable on March 15, 2024 to the holders of record on March 5, 2024.

Business Highlights

  • Q4 2023 Aerospace Products Adj. EBITDA of $55 million, bringing total segment Adj. EBITDA for 2023 to $160 million, up from $74 million in 2022.(1)
  • Sold 61 modules to 17 unique customers in Q4, including 6 new customers and 11 repeat customers. Modules sold in 2023 total 178 to 30 customers.
  • Launched V2500 Engine exchange program.
  • Acquired $229 million of Aviation Leasing Equipment in Q4, comprised of 11 Aircraft and 32 Engines.

(1)  For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5208d5ee8f4a42ec950edf6b9a21c1c2. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, February 23, 2024 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 1, 2024 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com


Exhibit - Financial Statements


FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
    
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Total revenues$312,737  $274,291  $1,170,896  $708,411 
        
Expenses       
Cost of sales 135,223   128,246   502,132   248,385 
Operating expenses 28,945   24,067   110,163   132,264 
General and administrative 3,430   2,343   13,700   14,164 
Acquisition and transaction expenses 4,999   4,867   15,194   13,207 
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 4,900   3,558   18,037   3,562 
Depreciation and amortization 46,478   37,456   169,877   152,917 
Asset impairment 901   9,048   2,121   137,219 
Interest expense 43,663   36,997   161,639   169,194 
Total expenses 268,539   246,582   992,863   870,912 
        
Other income (expense)       
Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated entities 63   (244)  (1,606)  (369)
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net    (2,722)     77,211 
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt    2      (19,859)
Other income (expense) 6,713   (1)  7,590   207 
Total other income (expense) 6,776   (2,965)  5,984   57,190 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
taxes		 50,974   24,744   184,017   (105,311)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (67,386)  (2,057)  (59,800)  5,300 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations 118,360   26,801   243,817   (110,611)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes          (101,416)
Net income (loss) 118,360   26,801   243,817   (212,027)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
in consolidated subsidiaries:		       
Continuing operations           
Discontinued operations          (18,817)
Less: Dividends on preferred shares 8,335   6,791   31,795   27,164 
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders$110,025  $20,010  $212,022  $(220,374)
        
Earnings (loss) per share:       
Basic       
Continuing operations$1.10  $0.20  $2.12  $(1.39)
Discontinued operations$  $  $  $(0.83)
Diluted       
Continuing operations$1.09  $0.20  $2.11  $(1.39)
Discontinued operations$  $  $  $(0.83)
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 100,239,011   99,566,387   99,908,214   99,421,008 
Diluted 100,853,151   100,180,524   100,425,777   99,421,008 


FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
  
 December 31,
  2023   2022 
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$90,756  $33,565 
Restricted cash 150   19,500 
Accounts receivable, net 115,156   99,443 
Leasing equipment, net 2,032,413   1,913,553 
Property, plant, and equipment, net 45,175   10,014 
Investments 22,722   22,037 
Intangible assets, net 50,590   41,955 
Goodwill 4,630    
Inventory, net 316,637   163,676 
Other assets 286,456   125,834 
Total assets$2,964,685  $2,429,577 
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$112,907  $86,452 
Debt, net 2,517,343   2,175,727 
Maintenance deposits 65,387   78,686 
Security deposits 41,065   32,842 
Other liabilities 52,100   36,468 
Total liabilities$2,788,802  $2,410,175 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity   
Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 100,245,905 and
99,716,621 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)		 1,002  $997 
Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 15,920,000 and
13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)		 159   133 
Additional paid in capital 255,973   343,350 
Accumulated deficit (81,785)  (325,602)
Shareholders' equity 175,349   18,878 
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 534   524 
Total equity$175,883  $19,402 
Total liabilities and equity$2,964,685  $2,429,577 


FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
  
 Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$243,817  $(212,027)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 1,606   46,971 
Gain on sale of assets, net (160,742)  (141,677)
Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (40,535)  (41,845)
Loss on extinguishment of debt    19,859 
Equity-based compensation 1,638   2,623 
Depreciation and amortization 169,877   193,236 
Asset impairment 2,121   137,219 
Change in deferred income taxes (63,626)  2,161 
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives    (1,567)
Change in fair value of guarantees (1,807)   
Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 43,764   37,135 
Amortization of deferred financing costs 8,860   19,018 
Provision for credit losses 6,583   47,975 
Other (6,646)  (1,010)
Change in:   
Accounts receivable (40,357)  (65,969)
Other assets (5,627)  (23,037)
Inventory (31,884)  (23,267)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,254   (19,599)
Management fees payable to affiliate 1,683   804 
Other liabilities (997)  2,340 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 128,982   (20,657)
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Investment in unconsolidated entities (19,500)  (7,344)
Principal collections on finance leases 3,638   2,227 
Principal collections on notes receivable 4,875    
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (29,632)  (3,819)
Acquisition of leasing equipment (749,780)  (638,329)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (6,148)  (144,196)
Acquisition of lease intangibles (20,964)  (31,127)
Investment in promissory notes (11,500)   
Purchase deposit for acquisitions (23,937)  (6,671)
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 477,886   408,937 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment    5,289 
Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine 1,413   3,780 
Return of purchase deposits 300    
Net cash used in investing activities$(373,349) $(411,253)


 Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022 
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from debt$951,665  $813,980 
Repayment of debt (605,000)  (1,144,529)
Payment of deferred financing costs (12,180)  (18,607)
Receipt of security deposits 9,927   3,882 
Return of security deposits (2,385)  (2,141)
Receipt of maintenance deposits 30,354   47,846 
Release of maintenance deposits (275)  (1,471)
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of underwriter's discount 5    
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs 61,729    
Capital contributions from non-controlling interests 10   1,187 
Dividend from spin-off of FTAI Infrastructure, net of cash transferred    500,562 
Settlement of equity-based compensation    (148)
Cash dividends - ordinary shares (119,847)  (128,483)
Cash dividends - preferred shares (31,795)  (27,164)
Net cash provided by financing activities 282,208   44,914 
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,841   (386,996)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 53,065   440,061 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$90,906  $53,065 
    


Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations$110,025  $20,010  $212,022  $(137,775)
Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (67,386)  (2,057)  (59,800)  5,300 
Add: Equity-based compensation expense 510      1,638    
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 4,999   4,867   15,194   13,207 
Add: (Gain) loss on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations    (2)     19,859 
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments           
Add: Asset impairment charges 901   9,048   2,121   137,219 
Add: Incentive allocations 4,576   3,489   17,116   3,489 
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1) 56,557   44,277   213,641   190,031 
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares 51,998   43,788   193,434   196,358 
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2) 214   (125)  310   40 
Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (63)  244   1,606   369 
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA           
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$162,331  $123,539  $597,282  $428,097 

__________________________________________________

(1)  Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $46,478 and $37,456, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,801 and $3,654 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $6,278 and $3,167, respectively.

Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $169,877 and $152,917, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $15,126 and $13,913 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $28,638 and $23,201, respectively.
    
(2)  Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) net income (loss) of $63 and $(244), (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $286 and $119 and (iii) acquisition and transaction expense of $(135) and $0, respectively.

Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) net loss of $1,606 and $369, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,488 and $409 and (iii) acquisition and transaction expense of $428 and $0, respectively.