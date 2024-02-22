Bionomics to Present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

ADELAIDE, Australia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place February 26-27, 2024 in New York, NY.



Spyros Papapetropoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Bionomics will be providing an update on the Company’s leading asset, BNC210, a Phase 3 ready, first- and best-in-class α7 nicotinic receptor negative allosteric modulator in development for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Presentation information

Day and date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time: 10:15 AM EST

Location: New York Marriott Marquis – Plymouth Room

For those interested in meeting Bionomics’ management during the conference, please request a meeting through the conference portal or contact the Company’s Investor Relations.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions. Bionomics’ pipeline also includes preclinical assets that target Kv3.1/3.2 and Nav1.7/1.8 ion channels being developed for CNS conditions of high unmet need. www.bionomics.com.au

