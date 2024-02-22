Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, La., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI) (the “Company”) announced today that on February 22, 2024, its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock, representing a 1 cent, or 12.5%, increase from the quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share declared on October 26, 2023. The cash dividend is payable on March 21, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2024. Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are pleased to increase our dividend to nine cents this quarter. Our growing dividend reflects our continued focus on returning capital to shareholders, while remaining committed to maintaining strong capital ratios.”



About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 27 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.

