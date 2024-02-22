Land of ELITE of Hudson Valley, NY Awarded Best of Houzz 2024

Wappingers Falls, NY, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Land of ELITE of New York & Connecticut has won a “Best of Houzz” award for Customer Service on Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, including the all-in-one software solution for industry professionals. Land of ELITE, stationed in Poughkeepsie, New York, is a premier outdoor living space contractor, setting the gold standard in the industry for over 38 years. With a firm belief in the untapped potential of every home, both inside and out, they are committed to transforming ordinary spaces into extraordinary havens of relaxation and beauty. The millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 3 million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals choose Land of ELITE for their award-winning capabilities.

Best of Houzz awards are given annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service, and Photography. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2023.

“Best of Houzz 2024” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.

CEO of Neave Group, Scott Neave, stated, "Our goal is to create an experience for our clients that is beyond expectations. We're so proud of all our team has accomplished and honored to be recognized for our work."

“The Best of Houzz awards serve as a symbol of trust and validation among homeowners seeking top-notch professionals," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “This year’s winners represent some of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry - many of whom are using Houzz Pro to enhance their services - and we are extremely pleased to give them this recognition.”

See more of Land of ELITE’s work on Houzz by visiting our Houzz portal.

About Land of ELITE

At Land of ELITE, homeowners’ outdoor visions come to life “Beyond Expectations℠. ” With a legacy spanning over 38 years, the Land of ELITE team has transformed countless New York & Connecticut properties into breathtaking outdoor experiences. Every project undertaken by landscapers and luxury pool installation teams is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and passion for creating outdoor experiences that truly resonate with clients.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing an all-in-one software solution for industry professionals and tools for homeowners to update their homes from start to finish. Using Houzz, people can find ideas and inspiration, hire professionals, and shop for products. Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides home industry professionals with a business management and marketing SaaS solution that helps them win projects, collaborate with clients and teams, and run their businesses efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts, and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. For more information, visit houzz.com. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide.



