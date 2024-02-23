Intetics Is Honored 18th Consecutive Global Outsourcing 100® Recognition by IAOP®

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAOP® and this year's judges' panel selected Intetics, a leading American technology company, for the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list in the Rising Star Judging Size category.

This marks the 18th time the company has received this award, further solidifying its commitment to delivering value to clients across the globe.

The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors.

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP® customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

The 2024 panel is led by IAOP® CEO, Debi Hamill. The panel includes:

Daniel Beimborn, Professor, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management

Mary D. Lewis, COP, former Sourcing Manager II, Supply Chain Management, T-Mobile

Heiko Gewald, Professor, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences

Marc Schermerhorn, COP, Director of Vendor Management, DocuSign

Michael Nacarato, COP, Senior Director, Transamerica

FD Giambattista, Vice President, Partner Management and Governance, UNUM

Surinder Rana, former Senior Officer - Global Real Estate | Corporate Services, International Monetary Fund



"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Intetics for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."

Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP

"For 29+ years, exceeding client expectations through exceptional engineering services and digital experiences remains our core mission. We are immensely honored to be again recognized by IAOP® as a world-leading service provider for the 18th consecutive year. This honor wouldn't be possible without our forward-thinking team and clients' trust. As a reliable partner, we remain committed to fostering long-lasting relationships and propelling industry innovation to new heights."

Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President

About IAOP®

IAOP® is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP® conferences, learning at IAOP® chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP® courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP® social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP® connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading American technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies. Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath Silver partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and Fortune Innovative 300 lists. You can find more information at https://intetics.com