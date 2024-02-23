Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules



2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

March 26, 2024 confirmed as date for the Annual General Meeting

Except for the resigning Chair of the Board of Directors, Paul Hälg, all current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election

The Board of Directors proposes to elect Thierry F.J. Vanlancker as new Chair of the Board of Directors and Thomas Aebischer as new member of the Board of Directors

Gross dividend of CHF 3.30 per share proposed

The Board of Directors has confirmed that the Annual General Meeting will be held on March 26, 2024. This will ensure that all shareholders receive their dividend on time. Except for the resigning Chair of the Board of Directors, Paul Hälg, all current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election. The Board of Directors proposes to elect Thierry F.J. Vanlancker as new Chair of the Board and Thomas Aebischer as a new member.

The Board of Directors is likewise proposing that the gross dividend be increased by 3.1% to CHF 3.30 (previous year: CHF 3.20). Half of the dividend is to be distributed from the reserves from capital contributions.

COMPLETE AGENDA

The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be sent to shareholders and will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce and on the website of Sika AG on February 23, 2024.

The Annual General Meeting will take place at the Waldmannhalle in Baar.

Start: 4.00 p.m.

Doors open: 3.00 p.m.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and vehicle industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 33,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release