Organ-On-Chip Market Size & Share Envisaged To Reach USD 1388.30 Million By 2032: Global Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Organ-On-Chip Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Organ Type (Heart, Lung, Liver, Intestine, and Kidney); By Application; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global Organ-On-Chip Market size and share are currently valued at USD 103.94 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 1388.30 million by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 34.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is Organ-On-Chip? How Big is Organ-On-Chip Market Size & Share?

Organ-on-chips are structures carrying engineered or organic small-scale tissues developed interior of microfluidic chips. To better imitate human physiology, the chips are intended to regulate cell microenvironments and sustain tissue-particular operations. The rising demand for organ-on-chip market can be attributed to the merging progressions in tissue engineering and microfabrication, OoCs have acquired engrossment as the future generations exploratory platform to probe human pathophysiology and the impact of therapeutics in the body. There are as many instances of OoCs as there are solicitations, rendering it hard for contemporary researchers to comprehend what renders one OoC more convenient to one application than another.

The organ-on-chip market growth can be attributed to demand dependent on kidneys and lungs. This technology is advantageous as it can assist in realizing the demand for organ transmittance by engineering operating organs in laboratories that can tackle the paucity of donor organs. However, the escalated prices of organ chip gadgets and the premature juncture of organ-on-chip technology research could hamper market advancement. In spite of this, market growth is anticipated to presume because of the escalating healthcare disbursement in advancing countries and a surge in detrimental illnesses, the requirement for organ transmittance, and animal trials for drug advancement.

Organ-On-Chip Market Key Companies

AlveoliX AG

AxoSim

BICO - THE BIO CONVERGENCE COMPANY

CN Bio Innovations Ltd

Emulate, Inc.

MIMETAS B.V.

Nortis, Inc.

SynVivo, Inc.

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc

Valo Health

Key Highlights

The demand for organ transmittance by engineering operating organs in laboratories that can tackle the paucity of donor organs is pushing for market expansion.

The organ-on-chip market segmentation is primarily based on organ type, application, end-user, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Organ-on-chip technology: Organ-on-chip technology is being advanced as a possible option for animal trials for drugs. Frequently, drugs cease to function in the later junctures of preclinical attempts due to the contrast in how animals and humans treat drugs. The organ-on-chip market size is expanding due to the escalated estimate of frustration and moral worries about utilizing animals for trials has caused the advancement of organ-on-chip technology, which aims to lessen the dependence on animals and enhance the productivity of drug noxious testing. In Europe, the usage of animals in assessing cosmetic drugs has been prohibited since 2013. In 2023, the US FDA proceeded with the Modernization Act 2.0, which aims to decrease animal trials for drugs and encourage the usage of optional methods such as organ-on-chip technology.

The merger of microfluidics with tissue engineering: The escalation in attentiveness to organ-on-chip is because of the merger of microfluidics with tissue engineering. The organ-on-chip market sales are soaring as these technologies offer feasible solutions to established issues in pharmaceutical detection and customized disease treatment. Research on drug advancement is assisted by technology. Additionally, the market possibility is affirmatively influenced by funding, escalating consumer disbursement, speedy urbanization, and alterations in lifestyle.

Industry Trends:

Rise in organ transplantation: A rise in demand for organ-on-chip drug broadcasting and growth in demand for lung and kidney-dependent organ culture gadgets is anticipated to push the market. Additionally, the scarcity of donor organs and obtainability of laboratory-engineered operational organs are anticipated to be a prominent benefit to allow for escalating demands for organ transplantation.

Rising usage in the healthcare sector: The worldwide market is anticipated to grow because of the escalation in demand for these gadgets in the healthcare sector. In the organ-on-chip market, requests for these gadgets in the healthcare category involve genetic and metabolic venture investigation, in vitro biochemical inspection, and real-time consideration of living cells in operational tissue. Organ-on-chip utilization has escalated due to advancements in cell biology, microfabrication, and microfluidics, has pushed toward the expansion of the market.

Restraints

Complexities of human organs: The solicitation of organ-on-chip technology to the clinical instant of drug advancement is obstructed by an aggregate of issues involving moral worries about the usage of specific cell types such as induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), restricted explosion to green cell sources that influence model dependability, and troubles in precisely constituting the intricacies of human organs in the course of biological scaling.

Segmentation Overview

The Liver Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on type, the liver segment witnessed a sharp rise. The organ-on-chip market demand is on the rise due to several bases, especially the excessive nonfulfilment estimates of probable drug contenders credited to human-hepatocytic drug noxious, an obstacle frequently noticed in animal studies or conventional 2D cell cultures. Liver replicas successfully imitate human liver operations, offering facilitated possibilities for maximizing drug delivery and clarifying drug advancement strategies.

The Drug Discovery Segment Dominated the Market

Based on application, the drug discovery segment dominated the market. The organ-on-chip market trends include a notable demand for in vitro tissue representations that duplicate human organ operations to assist in drug advancements. The provocations in drug detection, such as excessive prices and nominal success ratios in clinical testing, underscore the requirement for more dependable preclinical in vitro representations. Thus, firms are funding progressive organ-on-chip technology.

Organ-On-Chip Industry: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1388.30 Million Market size value in 2024 USD 131.11 Million Expected CAGR Growth 34.3% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players AlveoliX AG, AxoSim, BICO - the bio convergence company, CN Bio Innovations Ltd, Emulate, Inc., MIMETAS B.V., Nortis, Inc., and Wallbox Segments Covered By Organ Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest organ-on-chip market share due to significant market contestants, government inventiveness, and the growing existence of detrimental illnesses pushing the region's growth. For instance, as regards COVID-19, the FDA joined hands with NIAID to encourage organ-on-chip and MPS representations targeting to advance and examine medical initiatives.

Europe: This region is the fastest growing due to growing cases of detrimental illnesses, progression in technology, government capabilities, and escalated research and development endeavors of nonprofit organizations. In September 2023, the European organ-on-chip Society declared that the scientists at Tampere University's Centre of Excellence in Body-on-Chip Research (Finland) produced an evaluation describing the establishment of microphysiological structures of imitating cardiac operations.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key segments in the organ-on-chip market?

Ans: The key segments in the market are organ type, application, end-user, and region.

How much is the market worth?

Ans: The market size is anticipated to reach USD 1388.30 million by 2032.

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Ans: The organ-on-chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period.

Which region is leading the global market?

Ans: The North American region is leading the global market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the organ-on-chip market report based on type, application, end-user, and region:

By Organ Type Outlook

Heart

Lung

Liver

Intestine

Kidney

Others

By Application Outlook

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Stem Cell Research

Physiological Model Development

Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicines

By End User Outlook

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

