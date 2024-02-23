Single Cell Omics Market projected to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Single Cell Omics Market ” , by Type (Single Cell Genomics, Single Cell Epigenome, Single Cell Proteomics, Single Cell Transcriptomics, Single Cell Metabolomics, Others), Application (Neurology, Immunology, Cell Biology, Oncology, Others), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organization, Clinical Laboratories, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Single Cell Omics Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.8 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 12.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 20.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW 10X Genomics, Inc. BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. Sample of Companies Covered Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. CELLENION Celsee, Inc.

Download the Sample PDF - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/4467

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Single Cell Omics Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The single cell omics market is a rapidly changing sector in the life sciences and biotechnology industry. It is driven by the growing need for detailed analysis of individual cells, providing unique insights into cellular differences and functions. Single cell omics technologies allow researchers to study the genetic, epigenetic, transcriptomic, and proteomic profiles of individual cells, giving a better understanding of cellular behavior in complex biological systems. This level of detail is especially valuable in areas like cancer research, immunology, and neuroscience, where traditional bulk analyses may miss important information within diverse cell populations. The market includes various technologies, such as single-cell genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and proteomics, all contributing to a complete understanding of cellular functions.

Key factors driving the growth of the single cell omics market include advancements in sequencing technologies, increased research funding for genomics and personalized medicine, and a growing awareness of potential applications in disease diagnosis and treatment. The ability to identify rare cell populations, detect subtle genomic variations, and understand cellular differences has led to the adoption of single cell omics in academic research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories. Collaborations and partnerships between technology providers and research institutions also contribute to innovation and expanding application areas. As the field continues to develop, the single cell omics market is expected to play an important role in advancing our understanding of cellular biology and in the development of targeted therapies for various diseases, marking a new era in precision medicine.

Major vendors in the global Single Cell Omics market:

10X Genomics, Inc.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CELLENION

Celsee, Inc.

CYTENA GmbH

DH Life Sciences, LLC

Fluidigm Corporation

GE LifeSciences (General Electric Company)

Illumina, Inc.

Mission Bio

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Takara Bio

Others

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/4467

Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

One of the primary drivers for the global single cell omics market is the increased prevalence of chronic diseases. The growing occurrence of chronic diseases is a key factor propelling the expansion of the Single Cell Omics market, fundamentally altering how we understand diseases and develop treatments. Chronic conditions, such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders, pose substantial health challenges worldwide. Conventional methods of studying these diseases often miss the nuances of cellular diversity, limiting insights into disease mechanisms and potential treatments. Single-cell omics technologies offer a transformative solution by allowing researchers to explore the molecular details of individual cells within a diverse population, providing a detailed understanding of disease progression. In the context of chronic diseases, the ability of single-cell omics to identify rare cell populations and detect subtle genomic variations is crucial. This precision enables the identification of specific cell types contributing to disease development and progression. The technology facilitates the discovery of unique biomarkers linked to different stages of chronic diseases, aiding in early diagnosis and personalized treatment approaches. Single-cell omics positions itself at the forefront of this demand, offering the potential to uncover novel therapeutic targets and develop interventions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising research funding for genomics and personalized medicine

Expanding awareness of the importance of cellular heterogeneity in disease

Collaborations and partnerships between technology providers and research institutions

Increased prevalence of chronic diseases

Opportunities:

Advancements in high-throughput single-cell sequencing technologies

Growing applications in cancer research

Increasing adoption of single-cell transcriptomics

Integration of single-cell omics with artificial intelligence (AI)

Advancements In High-Throughput Single-Cell Sequencing Technologies

Advancements in high-throughput single-cell sequencing technologies offer a considerable opportunity for the single cell omics market. These technological improvements represent a crucial step forward, allowing researchers to analyze the genetic information of individual cells more efficiently and accurately. High-throughput sequencing enhances the scalability and throughput of single-cell omics studies by enabling the simultaneous analysis of a large number of individual cells. This opportunity is vital for gaining a deeper understanding of cellular heterogeneity and functional diversity within complex biological systems. By sequencing thousands of individual cells in a single experiment, researchers can explore diverse cell populations within tissues and uncover subtle variations in genomic, transcriptomic, epigenomic, and proteomic profiles. The benefits of advancements in high-throughput single-cell sequencing technologies are particularly relevant in applications like cancer research, where intratumor heterogeneity significantly influences disease progression and treatment outcomes. Furthermore, these technological improvements enhance the efficiency of single-cell omics across various research domains, encouraging broader adoption and accelerating discoveries. As these sequencing technologies continue to improve, the single cell omics market is composed for further growth, promising insights into the molecular details of individual cells and driving innovations in personalized medicine and targeted therapeutics.

Avail 25% Discount on Direct Purchase - Click the below link to proceed: https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/4467?lic=s

North America dominates the market for Single Cell Omics.

In North America, the single cell omics market is growing steadily due to its well-developed infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, and an advanced healthcare system. The region's prominence is attributed to the presence of key market players, advanced technological capabilities, and a high level of awareness among researchers. The United States, in particular, plays a key role with a strong focus on genomics research, leading to an increased demand for single-cell omics technologies. Collaborations between academic institutions and industry players contribute to innovation in the sector. The regulatory environment, while stringent, provides a framework supporting advancements and ensuring research quality.

In the Asia Pacific region, the single cell omics market is expanding rapidly, driven by growing research activities, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness of personalized medicine. Countries like China, Japan, and India are leading this growth, with elevated government initiatives and funding for genomics research. The Asia Pacific region benefits from a large population pool, creating opportunities for single-cell omics applications in understanding diverse genetic variations. Collaborations between regional and international players enhance knowledge exchange and technology transfer. While the market is on the rise, challenges related to regulatory frameworks and standardization may influence the pace of adoption.

The Single Cell Genomics Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global single cell omics market, the type segment comprises various categories such as single cell genomics, single cell epigenome, single cell proteomics, single cell transcriptomics, single cell metabolomics, and others. the single cell genomics segment is a crucial part of the broader single cell omics market, playing an essential role in advancing our understanding of cellular biology at the individual cell level. This segment involves studying and analyzing the entire genome of a single cell, providing unique insights into genetic heterogeneity within complex biological systems. Single Cell Genomics enables researchers to explore variations in DNA sequences, identify rare genetic mutations, and comprehend the unique genomic profiles of individual cells. This detailed approach is particularly valuable in deciphering the molecular basis of diseases, such as cancer, where intratumor heterogeneity significantly influences treatment response and disease progression. Researchers use advanced sequencing technologies to capture the genomic information of individual cells, allowing for the identification of rare cell populations and the detection of subtle genomic variations. The insights gained from single cell genomics contribute to the development of targeted therapies, personalized medicine, and the identification of potential biomarkers for various diseases.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/4467

Explore Marketdigits Similar Reports:

Single Cell Protein Market 2030 By Species (Yeast, Fungi, Bacteria, Algae), Application (Food & Beverages (Fortified Foods, Fortified Beverages) Animal Feed & Pet Food (Poultry Feed, Fish Feed, Livestock Feed) Dietary Supplement, Others) and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Stem Cell Therapy Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.