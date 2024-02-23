Feed Premix Market Poised for Expansion, Projected to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2030 with Notable CAGR of 4.8%

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Premix Market Size and Forecasts, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Form, Livestock, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The feed fortification with premixes is linked to an improvement in animal health and welfare. Animal feeds are fortified with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, antibiotics, etc. The high prevalence of micronutrient deficiency diseases among livestock boosts the demand for fortified feed which results to increase in adoption of premixes. Feed fortification helps increase the strength of bone and decrease the mortality of animals. Feed fortified with minerals is beneficial in treating bone fractures in livestock. Feed fortified with amino acids helps grow performance and increase the immunity of livestock. The addition of amino acids boosts metabolism and makes the feed highly nutritious. Moreover, the feed conversion rate is significantly increased by fortification, which is helpful in the optimization of production costs.



Additionally, antibiotics, acidifiers, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, binders, and enzymes are a few of the most popular types of premixes used for feed fortification. The growing demand for these premixes due to the health benefits associated with each premix drives the feed premix market. Moreover, owing to the rising awareness about feed fortification, key market players are adopting strategies for fortification. For instance, in November 2022, DSM revised Optimum Vitamin Nutrition (OVN) guidelines for vitamin fortification among all animal species to achieve peak health and performance of livestock.



The main causes of the rising demand for feed premixes in developing countries have been population growth, urbanization, and a rise in wages in developing countries. According to the Feed Industry Federation (FIF), compound feed production has reached 1000 million tons annually. This growth in production rate is particularly higher in developing countries than developed countries. Modernizing livestock farms in developing regions to meet the growing demand for animal protein aids the feed premix market. Thus, the rising demand for feed premixes from developing countries is expected to provide a huge opportunity for the feed premix market growth.



Based on form, the feed premix market is bifurcated into dry and liquid. The dry segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR. The expanding demand for dry feed premix due to its convenience, extended shelf life, and compatibility with various animal feed formulations represents one of the main drivers for the segment. Dry feed premixes offer a practical solution for livestock farmers and feed manufacturers, as they are easy to handle, store, and mix with different feed ingredients. In addition, the extended shelf life of dry premixes ensures their stability and effectiveness over time, reducing the risk of nutrient degradation. These factors propel the segment's growth.



Danish Agro AMBA, Agrifirm Group BV, Nutreco NV, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Cargill Inc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab amba, NuSana BV, De Heus Voeders BV, Kemin Industries Inc are among the key players operating in the feed premix market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 11.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 17.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Market Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Feed Premix Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturing Process

4.3.2.1 Raw Material

4.3.2.2 Formulation

4.3.2.3 Weighing

4.3.2.4 Mixing

4.3.2.5 Packaging

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 End User

4.4 List of Vendors



5. Feed Premix Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Livestock Production

5.1.2 Feed Fortification

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Bans on Antibiotics as Feed Additives

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Feed Premix from Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Preference for Organic Feed

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Feed Premix Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Feed Premix Market Revenue (US$ Million)

6.2 Feed Premix Market Forecast and Analysis (2020-2030)



7. Feed Premix Market Analysis - Type

7.1 Vitamins

7.2 Minerals

7.3 Amino Acids

7.4 Antibiotics

7.5 Antioxidants

7.6 Blends

7.7 Others



8. Feed Premix Market Revenue Analysis - By Form

8.1 Overview

8.2 Dry

8.3 Liquid



9. Feed Premix Market Revenue Analysis - By Livestock

9.1 Overview

9.2 Poultry

9.3 Ruminants

9.4 Swine

9.5 Aquaculture

9.6 Others





10. Feed Premix Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Feed Premix Market

11.1 Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact on Feed Premix Market



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis By Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



13. Company Profiles

Danish Agro AMBA

Agrifirm Group BV

Nutreco NV

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co

Cargill Inc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab amba

NuSana BV

De Heus Voeders BV

Kemin Industries Inc





