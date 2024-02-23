RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-02-23
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,200 +/- 1,200
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,750
Volume sold, SEK mln1,200 
Number of bids13 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.498 %
Lowest yield2.489 %
Highest accepted yield2.513 %
% accepted at highest yield       60.00 

 

Auction date2024-02-23
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,200 +/- 1,200
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,170
Volume sold, SEK mln1,200 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.470 %
Lowest yield2.460 %
Highest accepted yield2.478 %
% accepted at highest yield       25.00 


Auction date2024-02-23
Loan1063
Coupon0.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0015193313 
Maturity2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln600 +/- 600
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,920
Volume sold, SEK mln600 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.655 %
Lowest yield2.653 %
Highest accepted yield2.658 %
% accepted at highest yield       83.33 




 