RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2024-02-23
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,200 +/- 1,200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,750
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,200
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|2.498 %
|Lowest yield
|2.489 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.513 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|60.00
|Auction date
|2024-02-23
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,200 +/- 1,200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,170
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,200
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|2.470 %
|Lowest yield
|2.460 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.478 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|25.00
|Auction date
|2024-02-23
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|600 +/- 600
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,920
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|600
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|2.655 %
|Lowest yield
|2.653 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.658 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|83.33