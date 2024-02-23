Global IC Socket Market Outlook 2023-2036, Featuring Profiles of Industry Leaders Smiths Interconnect, Leeno Industrial, Sensata Technologies, 3M, JF Technology, Mill-Max, Enplas and SABIC

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IC Socket Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IC socket market is anticipated to hold a CAGR of 8.77% during the time period between 2023-2036. Integrated circuit technology is expected to be driven in a new direction by rapid technological progress, including big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things. For instance, in April 2023 Texas Instruments announced the introduction of its new SimpleLink Integrated Circuits product line consisting of a family of WIFI 6 companion components to enable designers to make extremely reliable, safe, and effective wireless connections at affordable prices up to 105C into densely populated or higher temperature environments. The IC socket market is poised to account for a market value of USD 2 billion by the end of 2036 up from a growth rate of USD 1 billion in the year 2023.
The global IC socket market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, IC test socket resin type, IC mounting socket, IC cutting process industry, application, industry vertical, and by region. By type, the market is segmented into IC mounting socket, and IC testing socket. By the end of 2036, the IC test socket segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 1.3 Billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 0.4 billion in the year 2023.
On the basis of region, the global IC socket market is segmented into East and Southeast Asia (China, South Korea, and Taiwan), America (United States), Japan, Rest of the World. The market in East and Southeast Asia, amongst the markets in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 1 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2023, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 0.3 billion.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global IC socket market that are included in our report are Smiths Interconnect, Leeno Industrial Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Ironwood Electronics, 3M . JF Technology, Mill-Max Mfg. Corp., Advanced Interconnections Corp., Enplas Corporation, SABIC., and others.
