Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report: A Comprehensive Analysis of Biopharma Industry Agreements from 2016-2023

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biopharma sector witnesses a pivotal publication revealing extensive insights into vaccine collaboration and licensing deals. This contemporary analysis delivers an unparalleled understanding of the partnerships cementing the future of vaccine research and distribution. The report meticulously details the nature and framework of agreements which have shaped the vaccine landscape from 2016 to 2023.

Research and Development Drive Vaccine Alliances

The in-depth report unfolds the intricacies of vaccine deals, emphasizing the multifaceted components involving collaborative R&D and the commercialization of the resulting products. It showcases the strategic framework companies utilize to streamline research initiatives and maximize the dissemination of vaccines globally.

Unveiling Financial Structures and Strategic Alliances

Within its pages lies a comprehensive listing of over 700 vaccine deals including financial details where available. This listing is complemented with an accessible format, providing direct links to the online records of actual partnering agreements and, where available, the SEC-filed contract documents.

Deal Analysis and Trends

The report commences with an informative chapter offering a sweeping overview of deal trends since 2016. It continues by highlighting the leading vaccine deals in terms of value and the most active companies in vaccine dealmaking. The compilation provides vital information for stakeholders to gauge the market value and identify key players in the vaccine deal landscape.

A detailed orientation of vaccine dealmaking trends

Top 25 companies' activity profiles

A directory of deals organized by various categories

Key Findings and Report Utilization

Designed for a broad spectrum of readers, from industry executives to researchers, the report is instrumental in understanding the current vaccine deal trends. Analyzing the detail of these agreements aids stakeholders in:

Assessing the nature of rights granted within these partnerships Understanding the payment frameworks and scalability of deals Scrutinizing sales audit mechanisms and agreement terms

Essential Aid for Due Diligence and Competitive Benchmarking

The report deeply explores the structure of deals, offering a critical tool for due diligence and competitive benchmarking. It addresses a variety of considerations including exclusivity, payment structure, intellectual property management, commercialization responsibilities, and legal jurisdiction. This compilation stands as a crucial resource for anyone seeking to keep abreast of the dynamic field of vaccine development and the strategic partnerships that bring novel immunizations to the forefront of public health solutions.

For More Information

To delve into the details presented in the Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals report, each record offers an online access point to associated contract documents, providing comprehensive insights at the click of a button. This rich repository of data reflects the evolving dynamics of the Biopharma industry's commitment to addressing global health challenges through collaborative innovation in vaccine development.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Trends in Vaccine Dealmaking Overview of Vaccine Deals

Most Active Deal Makers

Deal Types and Therapy Areas

Industry Sector Analysis

Deal Terms Analysis Leading Vaccine Deals Top Deals by Value Most Active Vaccine Dealmakers Overview of Active Deal Makers

Profiles of Top Deal Making Companies Vaccine Contracts Dealmaking Directory Overview of Vaccine Contracts

Directory of Vaccine Deals Vaccine Dealmaking by Technology Type Analysis of Dealmaking Trends Deal Directory Vaccine Deals by Company

Vaccine Deals by Type

Vaccine Deals by Therapy Area



Companies Mentioned

2A

3D Medicines

3SBio

4D Pharma

A*STAR’ Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

ABEC

ABIVAX

AGC Biologics

Agenus Bio

Agilvax

AIM ImmunoTech

Akers Biosciences

Amyris

Analytical Bio-Chemistry Laboratories

AnGes MG

Anixa Biosciences

Battelle

Batu Biologics

CCT Research

Celldex Therapeutics

Cellular Biomedicine

Celonic

Diavax Biosciences

Diaxonhit

DNA Script

DNAtrix

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Frederick National Laboratory For Cancer Research

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Fujifilm

GISCAD Foundation

GlaxoSmithKline

Hefei Sageland Biotechnology

Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen

MinervaX

Recipharm

Sanofi

Wyss Institute

Xenetic Biosciences

XstalBio

Y-Biologics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Yale University

Yamaguchi University

Yisheng Biopharma

Zenoaq

Zoetis

Zolovax

Zuellig Pharma China

Zydus Cadila

ZYUS Life Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcr22k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.