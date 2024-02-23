Health, Wellness, and Nutrition Report, 2nd Edition: Visionary Perspective on Transformations Enabling Growth and Innovation to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series: Health, Wellness, and Nutrition (2nd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition features trend advancements in health, wellness, and nutrition featuring sensors for food products or pharmaceutical drugs, sustainable nutrition, technology-induced healthcare including AI for drug discovery and blockchain for data intelligence, personalized health solutions, online consultations, behavioral biometrics, and digital hospitals using IoT.

The trend opportunity profile series covers specific opportunities emerging from the evolution of future trends and is designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential mid-to-long-term trends that will transform their business growth environment.

The study discusses transformative trends that will accelerate the global Mega Trend of health, wellness, and nutrition. Moreover, it offers guidance to organizations for the incorporation of these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggesting opportunities from upcoming new business models that will enable growth. Key opportunities include the growth of intuitive AI platforms, AI generative modeling, upcycled health ingredients, health data monetization, smart contracts, health wearables, predictive analytics, home-based healthcare systems, and so on.

Key Topics Covered:

Trend Opportunity Profiles

Edible Sensors

Upcycled Foods

AI-enabled Drug Discovery

Precision Probiotics

Blockchain-based Healthcare Data Intelligence

Digital Nutrition Consultation

Behavioral Digital Biomarkers

IoT-powered Virtual Hospitals

Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters: Growth Index

