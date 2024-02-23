Breakthrough Advancements in Mechanical Energy Storage Technologies: Advancements in Long-duration Energy Storage Enhance Future Growth Potential for Large-scale Renewable Energy Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakthrough Advancements in Mechanical Energy Storage Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes breakthrough advancements in mechanical energy storage (MES) technologies. With the decreasing cost of renewable energy, the contribution of clean energy systems to the global electricity mix has significantly increased, reaching around 30% in 2022. This, in turn, has led to an exponential surge in the demand for energy storage technologies.

MES technologies are a set of energy storage solutions ideally placed to meet this demand as they can address grid stability, power quality, and reliability concerns. A defining feature of most MES systems is their extensive storage durations and exceptionally long life, which makes them suitable for grid-scale energy management solutions. These technologies are also being deployed to provide stability to the grid and a range of ancillary services.

This study provides an overview of MES technologies, describing key attributes and identifying the current trends in this space. It also looks at the application areas for these technologies, providing a comparative analysis against competing storage solutions. The study identifies key stakeholders in this space and examines the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market.

The patent landscape and the latest developments in this area, including disruptive MES technologies, have also been discussed. The study concludes by identifying the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Electric Vehicle Fast-charging Network

Growth Opportunity 2: Microgrids and Distributed Energy Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Next-generation Hybrid PHS and Renewable Energy Projects



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

MES: Technology Snapshot

Need for MES Systems

Role of Energy Storage in Modern Grid

Key Requirement of Energy Storage Solutions for Various Applications

PHS - Technology Overview

PHS - Key Attributes

CAES - Technology Overview

CAES - Key Attributes

FES - Technology Overview

FES - Key Attributes

GES - Technology Overview

GES - Key Attributes

LAES - Technology Overview

LAES - Key Attributes

Comparison of Key Long-duration Energy Storage Technologies

Innovations Ecosystem

North America and Europe Lead the Way in MES Funding and Supportive Initiatives

Important Players in the MES Space

MES Patent Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5suvcr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.